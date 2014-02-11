Convert entourage 2008 to outlook 2007

The method I've used when there is no direct import from one email system to the next is to use an intermediary like ThunderBird.
http://kb.mozillazine.org/Thunderbird_:_FAQs_:_Migration notes that and with all that in TB I can now move that directly to Windows TB and then over to OL2007/2010.
I know many that are looking for a one big button easy as pie solution but sorry, no. Never found that but did find a way.
Bob
I have entourage archive files transferred in my windows system. How can I transfer all these emails from entourage to outlook. I have Entourage 2008 installed in the mac. I have almost 14K plus emails saved in different folders, some of which are created by me too. I have managed to keep all my emails in a particular hierarchy, so would like to transfer the data in the similar hierarchy over to windows.
I am unaware how to import these files in outlook 2010. Please help.