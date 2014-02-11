MacBooks forum

Convert entourage 2008 to outlook 2007

by M_Sudge / February 11, 2014 7:03 PM PST

I have entourage archive files transferred in my windows system. How can I transfer all these emails from entourage to outlook. I have Entourage 2008 installed in the mac. I have almost 14K plus emails saved in different folders, some of which are created by me too. I have managed to keep all my emails in a particular hierarchy, so would like to transfer the data in the similar hierarchy over to windows.

I am unaware how to import these files in outlook 2010. Please help.

Keep in mind this is all over the web.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 12, 2014 12:16 AM PST

The method I've used when there is no direct import from one email system to the next is to use an intermediary like ThunderBird.

http://kb.mozillazine.org/Thunderbird_:_FAQs_:_Migration notes that and with all that in TB I can now move that directly to Windows TB and then over to OL2007/2010.

I know many that are looking for a one big button easy as pie solution but sorry, no. Never found that but did find a way.
Bob

PS. No PST Conversion app was used to date.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 13, 2014 1:42 AM PST

There are some that spam that for those that fall for spam replies.

