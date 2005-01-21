Microsoft pertains to 95, 98, and ME but maybe it will give you a clue. The error is for the same thing.
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;190367
>>"An error occurred while windows was working with the Control Panel C:\windows\system32\setnote.cpl"
I'm running XP SP2 and receive this message while attempting to open the control panel. No help on the Microsoft site. Any ideas?
This Dell originally came with ME, but was upgraded to XP Home Edition, then SP2. Worked fine after SP2 install -- but recently started getting this error which prevents access of some of the control panel functions.
Any insight would be appreciated!