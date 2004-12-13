Computer Help forum

Control key 'stuck' in the keyboard buffer

by ssc497 / December 13, 2004 4:08 AM PST

I have had a problem with all my home built pc's.

Too often I get either a control key, shift key, or Alt key 'stuck' in the buffer. This changes the function of every key and sometimes mouse buttons.

It is extremely annoying and all I can seem to do to correct it is press the those 3 keys each once. Then it usually goes away for a while.

Any Ideas?

Re: Control key 'stuck' in the keyboard buffer
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 13, 2004 4:21 AM PST

Have you checked the keyboard keys themselves?

This might sound silly, but close down the computer, turn the keyboard upside down and shake gently.

Stand back when all the crumbs, dust and other goodies fall out.

Mark

Re: Control key 'stuck' in the keyboard buffer
by ssc497 / December 13, 2004 4:24 AM PST

Thanks Mark I do that quite often.

At least once per year I completely take it apart and clean everything. The problem is not mechanical.

Its in the buffer,. Thanks anyway Happy

Re: Control key 'stuck' in the keyboard buffer
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 13, 2004 4:25 AM PST

ahh ok,

Just a thought, Happy

I find all sorts of things in my keyboard.

Mark

solution - new keyboard
by ssc497 / April 24, 2005 1:49 PM PDT

problem was a bad keyboard (electroni problem) being used with a KVM switch

