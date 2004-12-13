Control key 'stuck' in the keyboard buffer

Have you checked the keyboard keys themselves?
This might sound silly, but close down the computer, turn the keyboard upside down and shake gently.
Stand back when all the crumbs, dust and other goodies fall out.
Mark
I have had a problem with all my home built pc's.
Too often I get either a control key, shift key, or Alt key 'stuck' in the buffer. This changes the function of every key and sometimes mouse buttons.
It is extremely annoying and all I can seem to do to correct it is press the those 3 keys each once. Then it usually goes away for a while.
Any Ideas?