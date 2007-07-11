Computer Newbies forum

Control key on Dell Insp1100 does not function

by jill122 / July 11, 2007 8:24 AM PDT

Mechanically the Control key seems to be in working order -- that is the springs are in place, and there is nothing stuck under the key.

But the functionality is gone. Last evening it started breaking down. The first hint was when I hit it in conjunction with any of the arrow keys it opened up MS Search. Today it does nothing at all.

The only thing that's happened since before it worked and after is that Microsoft downloaded some files, automatically, because I had set my security for "auto."

6 total posts
Do BOTH control keys fail?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2007 8:43 AM PDT

On my Dell there is one on the right and the left.

Bob

<squirm> <blush, beet red> uh, er . . . n.o.
by jill122 / July 11, 2007 8:58 AM PDT

I've only owned this computer about 3 years and NEVER realized I had a 2nd control and a 2nd alt key <shoots self in face with lettuce using a wet noodle as the sling shot>

the other key works just fine -- sounds like I have a mechanical problem to me . . .

but hey, maybe you'll tell me I don't . . . so I won't ***-u-me anything.

J

Don't fret.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2007 9:09 AM PDT

Some are still looking for this key (link to graphic!) -> http://www.ravib.com/images/funny/anykey.jpg

At least this new set of keys will save you from immediate replacement of said keyboard. Let me share that I've replaced a few laptop keyboards and the price is from a low of 20 bucks (recycle from ebay) to a high of 199 from it's maker.

Today I picked up a wireless keyboard/mouse setup for 80 bucks which could be a nice end run to the issue as well.

Bob

LOL! . . . and
by jill122 / July 11, 2007 9:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Don't fret.

Thanks -- how gracious of you (graphic) and what a good idea to look into another keyboard if this one fails.

I have already replaced the "mouse" with a UBS logitech, which I really like, because the one on the computer went out years ago.

Long as I have your attention -- perhaps you know why the computer is getting hotter and hotter. The fan is still working but it sure gets hot under there. These days I prop the computer up on a couple of paperbacks to keep the air circulating. Any clues about making it run cooler?

thanks J

Funny you should ask. Just today...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2007 10:30 AM PDT
In reply to: LOL! . . . and
