Control key on Dell Insp1100 does not function

On my Dell there is one on the right and the left.
Bob
Mechanically the Control key seems to be in working order -- that is the springs are in place, and there is nothing stuck under the key.
But the functionality is gone. Last evening it started breaking down. The first hint was when I hit it in conjunction with any of the arrow keys it opened up MS Search. Today it does nothing at all.
The only thing that's happened since before it worked and after is that Microsoft downloaded some files, automatically, because I had set my security for "auto."