Contrast ratios

get the one that looks best to you.....but if you can, some retailers will sell the 450 at the 350 price...just to get a sale, so haggle with them and you may get the better model for the same price
I am looking at two different tvs, the Samsung LN32A330 and the Samsung LN32A450. The only real difference is that the A450 is $150 more but its contrast ratio is 1:10000 while the A330 has a 1:8000 contrast ratio. Now my question is is it worth it to pay $150 for the extra 2000 contrast or is it a negligiable difference?