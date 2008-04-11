TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Contrast ratios

by dahc37 / April 11, 2008 9:34 AM PDT

I am looking at two different tvs, the Samsung LN32A330 and the Samsung LN32A450. The only real difference is that the A450 is $150 more but its contrast ratio is 1:10000 while the A330 has a 1:8000 contrast ratio. Now my question is is it worth it to pay $150 for the extra 2000 contrast or is it a negligiable difference?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Contrast ratios
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Contrast ratios
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
mabey
by DRPIMPER / April 11, 2008 12:56 PM PDT
In reply to: Contrast ratios

get the one that looks best to you.....but if you can, some retailers will sell the 450 at the 350 price...just to get a sale, so haggle with them and you may get the better model for the same price

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That is the main reason
by gabereyes / April 11, 2008 3:06 PM PDT
In reply to: Contrast ratios

The more the TV cost the higher the contrast. most of the time.

since contrast is the number one stat that makes a diffrents in picture quality, it takes more money to get.

although most companys dont give you the real contrast ratio number or dynamic contrast, you must be carefull.

but the 450 is higher in contrast then the 350, it may be hard to see in the store, but not at home.

the price diffrents is up to you to decide.

good luck
gabe

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.