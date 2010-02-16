Avast & AVG forum

General discussion

Continuiously upload

by dfung09 / February 16, 2010 12:41 AM PST

After installed the AVG 9.0 (around first week of Feb2010), everything works fine; but lately (around 2nd week of Feb 2010)found out, the system always doing uploading even after booting and NO ANY program started. Tried to full scan the system but no virus found.
The O/S is windowXP in IBM Thinkpad.

Anyone can help???

Thanks.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Continuiously upload
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Continuiously upload
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Uploading
by Dusan_AVG / February 16, 2010 2:08 AM PST
In reply to: Continuiously upload

Is the upload causing huge bandwith?
Please try to disable all programs:
Start - Run - "msconfig" - choose Diagnostic startup
Restart computer

Is the computer still uploading?
If not its most likely caused by some of the installed programs, you can try to disable them one by one via Startup tab in msconfig tool.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
uploading
by dfung09 / February 19, 2010 3:21 AM PST
In reply to: Uploading

Tried your suggestion before, even disable all start up, after bootup, the upload still happening and the rate is ~0.05G/hour.

Re-run the AVG scan but again, not helping.

Any more procedures to try?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: uploading
by Ondrej_AVG / February 21, 2010 3:44 PM PST
In reply to: uploading
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Continuiously upload
by Ondrej_AVG / February 16, 2010 2:19 PM PST
In reply to: Continuiously upload

Hi,

and one question, have you agreed with providing AVG information about found infection? You could check it in AVG, double-click on LinkScanner component, check the status of "Enable reporting of detected threats to AVG".

As this could cause very small upload during computer startup or running in some time interval.

Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Avast & AVG forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.