Continuiously upload

Is the upload causing huge bandwith?
Please try to disable all programs:
Start - Run - "msconfig" - choose Diagnostic startup
Restart computer
Is the computer still uploading?
If not its most likely caused by some of the installed programs, you can try to disable them one by one via Startup tab in msconfig tool.
After installed the AVG 9.0 (around first week of Feb2010), everything works fine; but lately (around 2nd week of Feb 2010)found out, the system always doing uploading even after booting and NO ANY program started. Tried to full scan the system but no virus found.
The O/S is windowXP in IBM Thinkpad.
Anyone can help???
Thanks.