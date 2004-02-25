Constant Reboot

1. Try a boot with tapping the F8 key and get to the menu. Try LAST KNOWN GOOD CONFIGURATION (LKGC.)
2. Try a boot to SAFE MODE. Use SYSTEM RESTORE (not the RESTORE CD) and go back to when it worked.
3. Can't get there from here? If you can boot from the DVD drive, use this tool to save your files with the K3b application noted at http://tips.oncomputers.info/archives2004/0401/2004-Jan-11.htm
Remember that hard disk storage is TEMPORARY. If you don't believe this, we'll wait just a while longer.
Bob
When my computer is started Windows XP Home starts to load & then black screen & repeats the process over & over. When safe mode is tried it does the same thing. I have also tried other options in this menu such as the last known good configuration to no avail.
I used my Norton Antivirus 2004 CD & after a scan it found nothing.
My computer came w/ a system restore CD but not a Windows XP CD. When the system resore CD is started it says my D: drive is not working. The only options this CD gives me is to remove all partitions & reformat drives C & D. (and restore the computer to the factory setup).
I would not mind this so much but I have alot of files on the C drive that I need badly.
Any suggestions?