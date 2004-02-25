Windows Legacy OS forum

Constant Reboot

by cparks / February 25, 2004 6:15 AM PST

When my computer is started Windows XP Home starts to load & then black screen & repeats the process over & over. When safe mode is tried it does the same thing. I have also tried other options in this menu such as the last known good configuration to no avail.

I used my Norton Antivirus 2004 CD & after a scan it found nothing.

My computer came w/ a system restore CD but not a Windows XP CD. When the system resore CD is started it says my D: drive is not working. The only options this CD gives me is to remove all partitions & reformat drives C & D. (and restore the computer to the factory setup).

I would not mind this so much but I have alot of files on the C drive that I need badly.

Any suggestions?

Suggestion! Save your files.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 25, 2004 6:29 AM PST
1. Try a boot with tapping the F8 key and get to the menu. Try LAST KNOWN GOOD CONFIGURATION (LKGC.)

2. Try a boot to SAFE MODE. Use SYSTEM RESTORE (not the RESTORE CD) and go back to when it worked.

3. Can't get there from here? If you can boot from the DVD drive, use this tool to save your files with the K3b application noted at http://tips.oncomputers.info/archives2004/0401/2004-Jan-11.htm

Remember that hard disk storage is TEMPORARY. If you don't believe this, we'll wait just a while longer.

Bob

Re:Constant Reboot
by Tom Aikman / February 25, 2004 6:46 AM PST
You could have a piece of hardware causing your ills. Try unplugging all USB devices. If your have a NIC card, try yanking that out and see if you can get a boot. I seen a system with a bad video card acting the way yours is and installing a spare card revealed the issue.
Let this be a lesson in BACKUP.

Good Luck and post back!
~Tom

What kind of computer is it? Is D: drive a partition or an actual hard drive?
by trytohelp / February 25, 2004 7:55 AM PST
D: drive might be the partition that holds your restore files(as in Compaq computers) or did you make a partition or put in an additional hard drive. In any case, do you have another computer or a friend who has one so you can take out your hard drive and put it in another computer as a slave drive long enough to get your files from it? It might not work if the hard drive is bad. But worth a try.

Re:Constant Reboot
by Quaint Data / February 26, 2004 12:51 PM PST
Hi, sounds like you have a boot.ini problem, if you haven't a lot of experience it may be simpler to give it to someone who will find this very simple.
You donot have to format both hdd, just remove the slave or secondary, when you first boot up press F8 to access the options then choose windows debugging, this should get you into safe mode but wait until it starts in safemode. takes alittle longer.
cheak your boot.ini. It may have you booting from a reboot thread, if you can see your windows xp home click on that and make default. then try to reboot.
to access the boot.ini go to start button.run>type in>msconfig..
Let me know if you can access your safe mode now, when you begin an install that is interrupted it rewrites a thread in your boot.ini and this maybe what is causing your pc to reboot. and I can show you how to rewrite the boot ini. to the correct one.
There should be one that says
[boot loader]
timeout=30
default=multi(0)disk(0)rdisk(0)partition(1)\WINDOWS
[operating systems]
multi(0)disk(0)rdisk(0)partition(1)\WINDOWS="Microsoft Windows XP Home" /fastdetect

Constant Reboot for windows 2000 pro
by timarizo / January 8, 2011 11:52 AM PST
After a crash I repaired it with the windows 2000 cd with an install repair that recopied files and deleted files. Have done this at least ten times on this hard drive. I have even installed a second version of the operating system on this drive and could previously boot either one. The original containing all software and the second not running same program files. The second install can not access the internet, but can see the CDrom drive. The first install can access the internet but cannot see the CDrom. This last time on the repair it will not pass the blue screen and constantly reboots. Can not boot to safe mode. I do not believe it is a virus. I will remove NIC to check again. I can see the original installation in the winnt file. I have even installed a third version of the operating systen named winnt but in D partition of the same drive. Can you let me know how the boot.ini file might be replaced corrected if the NIC removal doesn't work.

Re:Constant Reboot
by cparks / February 26, 2004 1:24 PM PST
Thanks for all the help. Problem solved.

I removed the hard drive (Sony Computer) which was a 60GB drive & I assume partitioned as 2 drives (I'm not sure because I know enough about 'puters to get me in trouble), and hooked up to my working box as a slave (after borrowing the ribbon cable from my screwed box). Once this was completed I did a virus scan using a freeware program AVG 6.0 & it found 2 viruses in my Windows dir. Why Norton rescue did not find this, I don't know.

Anyway, I was able to burn all of my needed files to CD.

And yes, Lesson learned. I will NOW backup my data on a regular basis.

I am very impressed w/ this forum. I have posted the same questions on other forums & this site by far has the most educated & quickest responses.

Amen,

Cparks

Why Norton rescue did not find this, I don't know.
by Cursorcowboy / February 27, 2004 1:43 AM PST
Now, you know. It just cannot do the job you expect it is designed for.

Bill Gaston

Why Norton AntiVirus didn't find that out, I don't know,...
by Paul C / February 27, 2004 6:22 AM PST
...except that you ran it off the CD out of necessity and the nasties on your HD were not in the definition files as of the CD's manufacture? Another lesson: Whatever AV program you run is worthless unless properly and continually updated. I leave Automatic Live Update on my NAV 2003 enabled so that Symantec feeds me the updates as they become available.

I'm glad that everything came out OK in the end. Now, go and compute without proper backups no more!

Re:Constant Reboot
by xironet / February 26, 2004 5:41 PM PST
Dear Friend,
I have come across this situation which is caused by a hardware problem. Most of the time it is your memory that is not compatible with your motherboard. In rare situation, CPU also causes this. I have also seen driver incompatibility causing this problem. If you recently changed anything in your computer, the new hardware driver may not be compatible with XP. These are points to look into.

Good Luck

