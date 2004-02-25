Constant Reboot

Hi, sounds like you have a boot.ini problem, if you haven't a lot of experience it may be simpler to give it to someone who will find this very simple.

You donot have to format both hdd, just remove the slave or secondary, when you first boot up press F8 to access the options then choose windows debugging, this should get you into safe mode but wait until it starts in safemode. takes alittle longer.

cheak your boot.ini. It may have you booting from a reboot thread, if you can see your windows xp home click on that and make default. then try to reboot.

to access the boot.ini go to start button.run>type in>msconfig..

Let me know if you can access your safe mode now, when you begin an install that is interrupted it rewrites a thread in your boot.ini and this maybe what is causing your pc to reboot. and I can show you how to rewrite the boot ini. to the correct one.

There should be one that says

[boot loader]

timeout=30

default=multi(0)disk(0)rdisk(0)partition(1)\WINDOWS

[operating systems]

multi(0)disk(0)rdisk(0)partition(1)\WINDOWS="Microsoft Windows XP Home" /fastdetect