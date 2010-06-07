Constant Corrupt Files - Bad Disk?

Windows Legacy OS forum

by jk9401 / June 7, 2010 10:32 PM PDT

Recently reinstalled Windows XP after upgrading the motherboard on my system. Over the past month I have gotten the "Corrupt and Unreadable" windows error message 4 times - each time totally different files. A chkdsk corrects the problem, but a few days later I get the error again related to a new file or set of files.

Is this a sign of a hard disk problem?

I replaced the mobo because my system would constantly crash, blue screen etc - the mobo had been RMA'd and I never totaly trusted it. With the new mobo all runs fine except the corrupt file issue (ok, so not so well - but no crashes:).

I am living dangerously because when the corrupt file is in windows I am sunk. Appreciate any suggestions.

Windows XP SP3
Gigabyte G41M-ES2L
Intel Core 2 Duo E4600
2 GB Crucial Memory
GeForce 8600GT
WDC 320GB
WDC 250GB
Seagate 1TB

I spy a few things.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 7, 2010 10:55 PM PDT

1. WDC 320GB
WDC 250GB
Seagate 1TB

That's a lot of drives inside. They might be stacked on top of one another creating a nice hot spot. That's a bad thing.

2. The 8600 line is known to create problems as they age. You can google all about the 8600 issues but my recommendations are as follows:

a. Be sure the hard drives have one inch air space between them.
b. You'll want the 450 or bigger power supply given your list.
c. We only lose what we don't backup (moderator's chorus line.)
d. Be sure the IDE cable is the good 80 conductor model.

Bob

HDD not the culprit? Standby Related?
by jk9401 / June 7, 2010 11:39 PM PDT
In reply to: I spy a few things.

Thanks for the reply.

- All drives are SATA using new cables.
- Two of the drives are on top of each other, so I will give them more space.
- have 500 watt power supply
- mobo has on board video so can diable the 8600 and run for a while to see what happens

I should have mentioned that the corrupt file errors have always appeared AFTER i return from standby. Any connections?

Your comments imply that it might not be HDD related (except for heat), but some other system related issue?

Bingo.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 7, 2010 11:59 PM PDT

XP and SATA are a poor mix. And the return from standby looks to be NEW information.

All the prior points must be addressed PLUS...

Tell me exactly what TEN DRIVERS YOU INSTALLED AFTER WINDOWS XP.

Most of the time I find missing motherboard drivers. And for now, until you sort it out, why standby? Use the safer HIBERNATE.
Bob

Constant Corrupt Files - Bad Disk?
by pcs365_12 / June 8, 2010 2:40 PM PDT
