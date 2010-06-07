Constant Corrupt Files - Bad Disk?

1. WDC 320GB
WDC 250GB
Seagate 1TB
That's a lot of drives inside. They might be stacked on top of one another creating a nice hot spot. That's a bad thing.
2. The 8600 line is known to create problems as they age. You can google all about the 8600 issues but my recommendations are as follows:
a. Be sure the hard drives have one inch air space between them.
b. You'll want the 450 or bigger power supply given your list.
c. We only lose what we don't backup (moderator's chorus line.)
d. Be sure the IDE cable is the good 80 conductor model.
Bob
Recently reinstalled Windows XP after upgrading the motherboard on my system. Over the past month I have gotten the "Corrupt and Unreadable" windows error message 4 times - each time totally different files. A chkdsk corrects the problem, but a few days later I get the error again related to a new file or set of files.
Is this a sign of a hard disk problem?
I replaced the mobo because my system would constantly crash, blue screen etc - the mobo had been RMA'd and I never totaly trusted it. With the new mobo all runs fine except the corrupt file issue (ok, so not so well - but no crashes:).
I am living dangerously because when the corrupt file is in windows I am sunk. Appreciate any suggestions.
Windows XP SP3
Gigabyte G41M-ES2L
Intel Core 2 Duo E4600
2 GB Crucial Memory
GeForce 8600GT
