Considering using winkflash, concerned about security

I have read some not so great reviews on them. But I have a pretty good offer that I would like to use to see how they work. However, I am a little concerned to put my credit card information online with a company that isn't as well known. I looked at the BBB site and it appears most of the problems had to do with the quality and customer service, which is one of the reasons I wanted to try them first.
On the checkout page they have the logo for VeriSign secured, so does this mean that the CC info is safe? Or would I be better off not to use it?
Thanks
