Since you are not a techie and didn't supply any details, this is what I suggest. Try that software.
Bob
CNET's Forum on Windows legacy operating systems, (XP, 2000/NT, ME, & Windows 95/98) is the best source for finding help or getting troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows 2003 Server, Windows installation, adding and removing programs, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, and other OS-related questions.
I have a home wired network (LAN). I use a high speed connection. I am unable to connect to the Internet using one of the computers (Windows ME operating system) to the network. The other two computers use windows xp and connect. On the ME computer I am able to use the PING command and I get an immediate reply, however, I cannot connect to the internet using IE, Firefox or Netscape. Help me get connected. What am I doing wrong? I am not a techie!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.