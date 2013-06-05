Connecting PC to Computer

Your model TV is a newer product that should have ports on its make-up. That will allow you to connect to a PC using that port to turn your TV into a PC monitor. Forget about HD ready these are PC terms we need to setup for. The specs of the TV will provide what all the ports do, so review them or manual. The TV specs of ports are:



Connections

1 x RF

1 x HDMI

2 x Scart Connection

1 x Composite In

1 x Component In

1 x S-Video In

1 x PC/VGA In

1 x Headphones Connection



According to above, you have a PC/VGA type port, so the PC should have one too. If not, then the TV's HDMI can be expanded using a "splitter box" to add more HDMI ports. using the VGA port get a cable to attach PC and TV, then setup your TV to have that port be used as "input", thus allow PC access and display on TV. The same info applies to HDMI if that used, but your TV was intended for VGA use and the display will be fine under PC use. Under HDMI use, you again select or switch input so the TV and PC know which ports to use.



Dell 660s ports:



Back:

(2) USB 3.0, (4) USB 2.0, HDMI, VGA, RJ-45 (10/100/1000 Ethernet), 3-stack audio jacks supporting 5.1 surround sound



With the above info you want a VGA type cable to attach TV to PC for ease of connection. make your TV input selection using VGA and your PC once done should see a 2nd monitor automatically or you select as required.



tada -----Willy