Connecting PC to Computer

by donaldfleming / June 5, 2013 7:20 AM PDT

I own a television (Panasonic TX32LXD69A. Serial number: TBMOE1057).

I am considering buying a PC. I would like to connect this to my television.

The PC that I am considering buying is a Dell Inspiron (E-Value Code: D0066S50)

http://www.dell.com/uk/p/inspiron-660s/fs#overrides=

Would it be possible to connect this PC to my television?

All Answers

Answer
You can connect most any PC to an HDTV
by wpgwpg / June 5, 2013 7:27 AM PDT

This model PC has numerous options, but the answer is simple. If the PC has HDMI video output, you can connect to any HDTV with an HDMI cable. If it has the older VGA output, you can connect it to the TV with a RGB cable for video. The HDMI connection carries sound and video, the RGB is video only.
Good luck.

HDTV?
by donaldfleming / June 5, 2013 10:58 AM PDT

Although my TV has an HDMI socket at the back, is not HD. It is HD Ready. In order to upgrade to HD, I would have to connect an HD box. Does this mean that my TV is not compatible with with an Inspiron 660?

Yes. HDTV.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 7, 2013 1:25 AM PDT
In reply to: HDTV?

I looked again your link to Inspirons and they have HDMI so you're good to go. It looks like all the hardware is ready but to progress in this discussion you'll have to tell the forum why you don't think it's HDTV. For example did you example to watch cable HDTV with this?
Bob

Answer
I have a Dell Slim line
by itsdigger / June 5, 2013 7:42 AM PDT

and yes you can do that but, maybe think ahead here. If you decide later on that you want to some upgrades , you are very limited as to what you can do. There isn't much room in the case for larger graphics cards , fans, larger power supplies , t.v cards etc. so before you make the purchase decide if you want to be those restrictions. If not, go to a different model with a full size case...Digger

Answer
I find it can be done...
by Willy / June 6, 2013 10:39 PM PDT

Your model TV is a newer product that should have ports on its make-up. That will allow you to connect to a PC using that port to turn your TV into a PC monitor. Forget about HD ready these are PC terms we need to setup for. The specs of the TV will provide what all the ports do, so review them or manual. The TV specs of ports are:

Connections
1 x RF
1 x HDMI
2 x Scart Connection
1 x Composite In
1 x Component In
1 x S-Video In
1 x PC/VGA In
1 x Headphones Connection

According to above, you have a PC/VGA type port, so the PC should have one too. If not, then the TV's HDMI can be expanded using a "splitter box" to add more HDMI ports. using the VGA port get a cable to attach PC and TV, then setup your TV to have that port be used as "input", thus allow PC access and display on TV. The same info applies to HDMI if that used, but your TV was intended for VGA use and the display will be fine under PC use. Under HDMI use, you again select or switch input so the TV and PC know which ports to use.

Dell 660s ports:

Back:
(2) USB 3.0, (4) USB 2.0, HDMI, VGA, RJ-45 (10/100/1000 Ethernet), 3-stack audio jacks supporting 5.1 surround sound

With the above info you want a VGA type cable to attach TV to PC for ease of connection. make your TV input selection using VGA and your PC once done should see a 2nd monitor automatically or you select as required.

tada -----Willy Happy

