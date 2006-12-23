on page 17 of this forum I tracked down a similiar request (though I believe it was for more modern desktops/games).
Maxivista was mentioned as a means but another poster said it is slow. Too slow for DOS games though?
Another mentioned tuner in / s-video out config.
With that in mind I was wondering about a means of using display out on old box and possibly firewire in on laptop.
What do you think?
I have some old DOS games that are very enjoyable and an old DELL XPS 200m that plays them perfectly.
It's time to ditch the old CRT it displays on though.
Instead of shelling out for a new LCD screen I'd like to hook up the 200 to my DELL XPS m1710 to play them on the beautiful 17" screen
Is this possible?
I'd rather go this route than installing an old DOS legacy program as a seperate OS and playing in "compatability mode" doesn't seem to apply for DOS games.