There is an ADHOC mode which you can research, but I've never used it.
Bob
Hi
I got (lucky) unlucky last year - a hail storm demolished my roof, the 2 x 22,000 volt power lines near home hit ground and shorted out my PC.
So, though its been a pain emptying the buckets catching the rain coming through the roof, and a pain being without my main PC, we have finally just had installed $33,000 of new roof, and I've got approval for a new PC.
So, I bought a notebook, which comes with 802.11g communications.
The question:
Do I need a base station - which costs about $250 AU, or can I simply use a USB 802.11g connector to another PC on the home network, which costs about $90 AU?
The PC I'm typing from is the home web gateway, using MS ICS, and Zone Alarm. Windows XP SP1. 2.4 GHz CPU. 512 MB RAM. 2 network cards - one to family network 192.168.0.0-255, one to ADSL router 192.168.1.0-255.
regards
clarky
IanC/OZ