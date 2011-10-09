Look at the forum sticky but what you need is to turn off DHCP on the router that does not connect to your modem. You will connect an ethernet cable between the two routers using the switch ports (don't use the other WAN port). You lose one port on each router so you have a total of 6 available. If this isn't enough, you buy another switch.
I have a 4 port wireless router and a Ethernet router. 4 port are not enough and I want to daisy chain my Ethernet router off my wireless.
I have 3 computers and streaming for TV. When I plug one port off my wireless router to my Ethernet router my computer cannot see it. What do I need to configure so my computer can see it. Thanks for any help.
Wesley