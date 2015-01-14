RS232? Yes, it noted that. "The BCT-200J will interface with any basic (ANSI) terminal
emulation software. Most operating systems contain a program that
will do this. Following are instructions for Windows." (continues on about serial port settings.)
I'm left to guess you need the RS232 port. If so, I like that one at serialio.com HOWEVER you may need tech support on site to get you all wired up and your terminal program running.
Bob
Im running into problems trying to connect a battery tester to my computer to update the battery tester.
Heres what I have:
The battery tester is an Autometer BCT-200J.
This has a PS2 female receptacle on it.
From what i was told i need to connect the tester via the serial port on my PC.
With that being said, would I need an RS232 to PS2 cable in order for these two to communicate?
If that is what I need (Autometers cable is an AC-10), is there anywhere I could buy the cable locally?
Thanks in advance for any help?