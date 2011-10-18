Samsung forum

connecting 10.1 tablet to galxytab to use 3g?

by renepover / October 18, 2011 8:03 PM PDT

Does anybody know how to connect the wifi version of the 10.1 inch tablet to the smartphone glaxy I9000 so i can use it on 3G?

Answer
Seems to be possible.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 19, 2011 12:25 AM PDT

But the smartphone needs to be a hotspot. Does your phone have that feature?

hotspot is tethering?
by renepover / October 19, 2011 7:02 PM PDT
In reply to: Seems to be possible.

it sas share your phone's mobile data connection via USB

so does that mean i have to get a cable from my samsung tablet to mini usb to my samsung galaxy i9000 phone?

Haven't seen that work.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 20, 2011 4:27 AM PDT
In reply to: hotspot is tethering?

USB Tethering is something I've done a lot with PCs and Apples. For other things I have to use the personal hotspot feature.
Bob

ty
by renepover / October 20, 2011 6:31 PM PDT

ill give it a go and see what happens if i get the answer or get it to work ill post it.

ty for your advice bob

it works like you said
by renepover / November 27, 2011 7:25 PM PST
In reply to: ty

usb tethering gives you the oppertunity to set as a hotspot and then the tablet can connet directly to internet using 3G of your phone

