Connected but not?

I came to this forum because I have a virtually identical problem, so I'm sorry to say that I don't have the answer for you. But I would like to beg a little more for others to help, if they can. I won't muddy the water with my details, but I will say that while I'm not network proficient, I am reasonably savvy with computers, and this problem is very frustrating. As always, I'm grateful to all the people who share their knowledge and offer helpful advice and suggestions. You probably don't realize how valuable you are!
Hi everyone--
Recently, I have been having trouble with my wireless internet in my house. My lap top, gateway with an internal wireless card broad com 802.11g network adapter) We have a Lynsixs N series wireless router. My lap top connects to the router 54.0 mpbs and signal strength good to excellent. However, although it says I'm connected very few packets are being sent or received. Sometimes, two or three web pages will load or aim will work for 5-10 minutes and then the connections just "dies." It continuings to say I'm connected, ranging from 36 to 54.0 mpbs, but no packets are being sent or received.
Any suggestions on the reasoning why?