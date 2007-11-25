Networking & Wireless forum

by lgmamazin / November 25, 2007 6:35 AM PST

Hi everyone--

Recently, I have been having trouble with my wireless internet in my house. My lap top, gateway with an internal wireless card broad com 802.11g network adapter) We have a Lynsixs N series wireless router. My lap top connects to the router 54.0 mpbs and signal strength good to excellent. However, although it says I'm connected very few packets are being sent or received. Sometimes, two or three web pages will load or aim will work for 5-10 minutes and then the connections just "dies." It continuings to say I'm connected, ranging from 36 to 54.0 mpbs, but no packets are being sent or received.

Any suggestions on the reasoning why?

Re: Connected but not?
by n2xlr8n / November 26, 2007 2:41 AM PST
In reply to: Connected but not?

I came to this forum because I have a virtually identical problem, so I'm sorry to say that I don't have the answer for you. But I would like to beg a little more for others to help, if they can. I won't muddy the water with my details, but I will say that while I'm not network proficient, I am reasonably savvy with computers, and this problem is very frustrating. As always, I'm grateful to all the people who share their knowledge and offer helpful advice and suggestions. You probably don't realize how valuable you are!

It's noted in the forum sticky
by PudgyOne / November 26, 2007 3:05 AM PST
In reply to: Connected but not?
Re: It's noted in the forum sticky
by n2xlr8n / November 28, 2007 8:58 AM PST

Thanks, Rick! Good advice, but in my case, it didn't help. lgmamazin?

Any other suggestions, anyone?

Stumped until...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 28, 2007 11:08 AM PST

You tell more. For instance, all the parts from modem thru PC/Mac/Xbox/360/Wii/PS2/PS3/Bot and usage. I can't bear a long discussion like last time where they finally revealed they were running edonkey.

Bob

