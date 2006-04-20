Your PB is connected, via wireless to the Airport Base Station(?) or the Wireless Router(?) or what?
What is the IP address of the Mac? Just the first two sets of numbers will suffice for now. If the last number is 159, you are not going anywhere.
Suggestion:
Shut down everything. PB, Router, Modem, Airport Base station, the LOT.
Fire up the Modem. Wait until all the lights indicate that everything is functional. Fire up the Router or Airport Base Station (whichever you have)
Wait until all seems well.
Fire up the Mac.
Does it work now?
If so, great. If not, maybe you could pass along some relevant information like, how the Mac interfaces with the Modem.
P
My 15 inch Powerbook, running OS10 (last version before Tiger), is connected to the internet via an Airport. Or so says the Airport. Problem is that none of my browsers (Firefox, Safari, or Explorer) can connect to the net. My modem confirms that a strong DSL signal is coming in, and the Airport is also getting a strong signal. Since this problem started last weekend (a relative was checking her e-mail at the time), I have restarted the computer and checked for other problems. Nothing I try seems to work. Any suggestions?