Your PB is connected, via wireless to the Airport Base Station(?) or the Wireless Router(?) or what?
What is the IP address of the Mac? Just the first two sets of numbers will suffice for now. If the last number is 159, you are not going anywhere.
Suggestion:
Shut down everything. PB, Router, Modem, Airport Base station, the LOT.
Fire up the Modem. Wait until all the lights indicate that everything is functional. Fire up the Router or Airport Base Station (whichever you have)
Wait until all seems well.
Fire up the Mac.
Does it work now?
If so, great. If not, maybe you could pass along some relevant information like, how the Mac interfaces with the Modem.

P