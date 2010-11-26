blahsamsunguser,

Depending on the formats supported by the TV, you might try a server software, such as Serviio if the TV supports DLNA or streaming devices. We're in different regions, so I'm unable to confirm on specific features of models outside of the U.S. You may want to check with the Samsung customer service center in your region to see what options you might have.

I do know that Samsung supports software (PC Share Manager) for the PC, but it is not Mac compatible.

--HDTech