Depending on the formats supported by the TV, you might try a server software, such as Serviio if the TV supports DLNA or streaming devices. We're in different regions, so I'm unable to confirm on specific features of models outside of the U.S. You may want to check with the Samsung customer service center in your region to see what options you might have.
I do know that Samsung supports software (PC Share Manager) for the PC, but it is not Mac compatible.
--HDTech
Hello experts,
I've got a Samsung LE40C750 and i connected it with an ethernetcable directly to a Speedport W701V. My mac is connected to the same router via WLAN and i was wondering if I can access my music and video files on my mac on the Samsung TV via the router? Would PPPoE work somehow? Or does it require the Mac to be connected to the router also via an Ethernetcable to the router?
Thanks for your help