The PS3 does will work on a monitor (computer) as long as it supports HDCP! It has to support it or it will not work. Black screen, nothing else. Even if you use and HDMI to DVI D cable, still Nothing.
But the good news is this monitor appears to have HDCP so you need the HDMI to DVI-D cable.
If I were to do this I'd get an amazon basics HDMI cable and a small adapter.
Amazon Basics (with everything) HDMI is 8 bucks,
http://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-High-Speed-HDMI-Cable-Meters/dp/B003L1ZYYM
Or under 5 bucks for cable and adapter.
http://www.amazon.com/Cables-Unlimited-ADP-3780-Female-Adapter/dp/B0018QTWH2
Amazon Basics HDMI to DVI D 8 bucks at http://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-HDMI-Adapter-Cable-Meters/dp/B001TH7T2U
I bought a PS3 and I have a Samsung 2333 SW monitor which just has 2 ports (DVI IN and RGV IN).
The only cable I got with PS3 was the one that connects PS3 to TV which has 3 pins (red, white, yellow).
Can somebody please tell me how to connect PS3 to this monitor???
Which cables would I need ??
Also which cable would I need to connect PS3 to the music system for Audio??
Thanks...