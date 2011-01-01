Connect MAC Mini to LCD HDTV Vizio xvt553sv

Also, if I turn both the TV and Mac off. Then turn them both back on, the Mac boot screen shows on the TV until the Apple boot screen (white with an apple on it) disappears. Then it goes black and I get the "invalid format" error from the TV. Must be the point in boot when the Mac changes resolution settings?
Getting an "Invalid Format" message from my new HDTV (Vizio xvt553sv) when I connect my mac mini. This is a big deal, because the Mac mini is the front end for all my movies and music, which have been digitized. We watch all of our movies on the HDTV through the Mac Mini. So we are movie-less until I get this working.
My Windows 7 laptop shows on the HDTV fine. My mac mini shows on other monitors fine. Some kind of incompatibility between the Mac and the TV. Anyone run into this and have some suggestions?
I have tried all of the TV manufacturer recommended resolution x timing/Hertz settings on the Mac Mini.
Mac Mini model 1.1. , RAM 1.5GB, snow leopard OS, connecting to TV with DVI to VGA connection. (TV only has VGA, HDMI and Component connection.)