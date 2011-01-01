Mac Hardware forum

Connect MAC Mini to LCD HDTV Vizio xvt553sv

by rss70 / January 1, 2011 4:37 AM PST

Getting an "Invalid Format" message from my new HDTV (Vizio xvt553sv) when I connect my mac mini. This is a big deal, because the Mac mini is the front end for all my movies and music, which have been digitized. We watch all of our movies on the HDTV through the Mac Mini. So we are movie-less until I get this working.

My Windows 7 laptop shows on the HDTV fine. My mac mini shows on other monitors fine. Some kind of incompatibility between the Mac and the TV. Anyone run into this and have some suggestions?

I have tried all of the TV manufacturer recommended resolution x timing/Hertz settings on the Mac Mini.

Mac Mini model 1.1. , RAM 1.5GB, snow leopard OS, connecting to TV with DVI to VGA connection. (TV only has VGA, HDMI and Component connection.)

Mac shows on HTDTV during boot
by rss70 / January 1, 2011 5:19 AM PST

Also, if I turn both the TV and Mac off. Then turn them both back on, the Mac boot screen shows on the TV until the Apple boot screen (white with an apple on it) disappears. Then it goes black and I get the "invalid format" error from the TV. Must be the point in boot when the Mac changes resolution settings?

same problem
by passingbytheseparts / January 20, 2011 11:08 AM PST

any luck with this? same problem here.

I have the same poroblem
by alcar1481 / August 28, 2011 1:29 AM PDT

Have you found a solution? I'm trying to use mine as a media center to no avail. I've spent time on the phone with Apple Support and traveled 60 miles to the nearest Apple Store only to have it work on their small 22" HDTV. I figured it had to be an issue with the resolution. I tried it on other TVs, and found that it connected fine on a 27" and 32", but not on a 42" or 47"...

DVI to VGA is an odd one.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 1, 2011 5:24 AM PST

I would have tried DVI to HDMI.

Does Mac have HDMI?
by Dan Filice / February 5, 2011 1:20 AM PST

Does you mini have an HDMI port? Mine does and I have it connected to my TV using an HDMI cable and it works perfectly. If not, try what Bob suggested and get a cable that connects to the TV HDMI.

