by lillau888 / July 23, 2014 12:05 AM PDT

Both my TV and PC have the RCB ports. After connecting them both, turning the PC on and switching the input on the TV to RCB, I am getting an "Invalid Format" error. There is no solution in the TV's manual for this type of error. I am using Windows XP on the PC. Is that the problem? Is my PC too old to do this? The PC is 7 years old and the TV is about 6 years old. Please, any input would help at this point.

Connect LG TV to PC
Collapse -
True
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 23, 2014 1:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Connect LG TV to PC

True I rarely find an explanation or solution in any TV manual because it can't possibly contain how to configure your PC. Even I can't do that even though you told me XP. Now I can go into why this is but in short the TV supports some resolution settings but not others.

You would on your PC set it to output a supported resolution.
Bob

Collapse -
Thanks.
by lillau888 / July 23, 2014 2:16 AM PDT
In reply to: True

So I should find out what resolution settings my TV supports (dare I say it is in the manual?) and set my PC to that resolution. Any idea where I would go to change those settings? I feel like I been all over that section of my PC and nothing seems to relate to setting this up...

Collapse -
That's the rub.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 23, 2014 2:22 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks.

I can't guess if the resolution setting is stock XP or some control panel from SiS, ATI, Nvidia or somewhere else. XP is so long in the tooth that right or wrong we expect XP owners to know their PC.s

Details matter. I can't find what LG model this is so I can't write anything specific. So back to the manual?
Bob

Collapse -
I think I get the gist...
by lillau888 / July 23, 2014 4:42 AM PDT
In reply to: That's the rub.

I am not at home right now, so I can not provide that info or even try this new tact. If need be and I cannot complete the mission I will be back with the specifics. I want to thank you for taking the time to reply to my seemingly simple problem. I realize now, that this site is for tackling much larger, more complicated issues. Either way I will report back success or no.

Collapse -
I don't mind digging into this but
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 23, 2014 4:47 AM PDT

I think you get it that I need at least the TV model number to see what resolutions to try. Also I'd like to read about if the connection is VGA, HDMI, the first, primary or other video connections. Why? Well if we are setting up the TV as a second screen, it can be a little daunting as we extend the Windows desktop.

More about that at http://support.microsoft.com/kb/307873
Bob

