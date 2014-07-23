Connect LG TV to PC

True I rarely find an explanation or solution in any TV manual because it can't possibly contain how to configure your PC. Even I can't do that even though you told me XP. Now I can go into why this is but in short the TV supports some resolution settings but not others.
You would on your PC set it to output a supported resolution.
Bob
Both my TV and PC have the RCB ports. After connecting them both, turning the PC on and switching the input on the TV to RCB, I am getting an "Invalid Format" error. There is no solution in the TV's manual for this type of error. I am using Windows XP on the PC. Is that the problem? Is my PC too old to do this? The PC is 7 years old and the TV is about 6 years old. Please, any input would help at this point.