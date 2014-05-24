However getting all the right parts, cables and such can be troublesome. However from Samsung's own site I read
" Stereo port for media players, cameras, and other devices to run audio into or out of the TV. " which is in the mini jack noted at http://www.samsung.com/us/video/tvs/UN55F8000BFXZA

OK, let's say we use that jack, a simple Y audio splitter so you can connect your bluetooth transmitter and the soundbar?

http://www.samsung.com/us/video/home-audio/HW-F750/ZA writes it can accept such via the soundbar's AUX IN "Connect to the Analog output of an external device" so it appears possible to set it all up.

Here's the Y cable and keep in mind many folk will have to have a service call to sort it all out.
http://www.amazon.com/Belkin-Speaker-and-Headphone-Splitter/dp/B000067RC4/

Bob