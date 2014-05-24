However getting all the right parts, cables and such can be troublesome. However from Samsung's own site I read
" Stereo port for media players, cameras, and other devices to run audio into or out of the TV. " which is in the mini jack noted at http://www.samsung.com/us/video/tvs/UN55F8000BFXZA
OK, let's say we use that jack, a simple Y audio splitter so you can connect your bluetooth transmitter and the soundbar?
http://www.samsung.com/us/video/home-audio/HW-F750/ZA writes it can accept such via the soundbar's AUX IN "Connect to the Analog output of an external device" so it appears possible to set it all up.
Here's the Y cable and keep in mind many folk will have to have a service call to sort it all out.
http://www.amazon.com/Belkin-Speaker-and-Headphone-Splitter/dp/B000067RC4/
We have a Samsung TV, Series 8 Model # UN55F8000AFZXC plus a soundbar HW-F750 that work fine together. The issue is that my wife has hearing aids and has a difficult time hearing the TV. She has a bluetooth device that we used to connect to our old TV and could connect her hearing aids to the device (Phonak ComPilot) to have the sound direct to her aids.
Is there a way to have sound to the soundbar and to a second device at the same time?
Thanks