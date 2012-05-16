confusion on discrete graphics

So I'm looking to buy a laptop. The main purpose of the laptop will be work related but I wanted to spend a little bit more money that way I can do some casual gaming on this laptop. (an hour here and there for when I'm not at home) The games would be things like Diablo 3 and League of Legends. With that being said, I did some research and one of the big things I have found out is that having a discrete graphics card will make a big difference. I found this laptop:



http://www.bestbuy.com/site/HP+-+15.6%22+Pavilion+Laptop+-+6GB+Memory+-+640GB+Hard+Drive+-+Dark+Umber/4815065.p?id=1218533331581&skuId=4815065



It seems to have all the right specs and it doesn't break the bank. With that being said I tried looking up whether the graphics card was any good. I searched for Radeon HD 6620G and everything I'm finding says that the chipset is integrated which is what I was told to avoid. It also says that there are about 3 GB toward video. Does this 3 GB come out of the installed 6 GB of RAM or is it separate. It is out of the 6 GB that isn't too big of an issue to me because it does say that the laptop can be upgraded to 16 GB of RAM, so I can do that on a later date.



I am very confused as to if this would be a good buy for me. Can anyone explain this further for me. My main concern is whether the graphics is actually discrete or not. Any other advise as to why or why not I should buy this laptop would be appreciated too. This laptop is at the top of my budget ($550).