confusion on discrete graphics

by buckygoboom / May 16, 2012 9:28 PM PDT

So I'm looking to buy a laptop. The main purpose of the laptop will be work related but I wanted to spend a little bit more money that way I can do some casual gaming on this laptop. (an hour here and there for when I'm not at home) The games would be things like Diablo 3 and League of Legends. With that being said, I did some research and one of the big things I have found out is that having a discrete graphics card will make a big difference. I found this laptop:

http://www.bestbuy.com/site/HP+-+15.6%22+Pavilion+Laptop+-+6GB+Memory+-+640GB+Hard+Drive+-+Dark+Umber/4815065.p?id=1218533331581&skuId=4815065

It seems to have all the right specs and it doesn't break the bank. With that being said I tried looking up whether the graphics card was any good. I searched for Radeon HD 6620G and everything I'm finding says that the chipset is integrated which is what I was told to avoid. It also says that there are about 3 GB toward video. Does this 3 GB come out of the installed 6 GB of RAM or is it separate. It is out of the 6 GB that isn't too big of an issue to me because it does say that the laptop can be upgraded to 16 GB of RAM, so I can do that on a later date.

I am very confused as to if this would be a good buy for me. Can anyone explain this further for me. My main concern is whether the graphics is actually discrete or not. Any other advise as to why or why not I should buy this laptop would be appreciated too. This laptop is at the top of my budget ($550).

Answer
Very few laptops have a display "CARD".
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 17, 2012 2:24 AM PDT

Emphasis mine about the CARD. Almost all laptops put the GPU on the mainboard so you can play with the words if that is integrated or not. Some will debate this area till the cows come home and die.

The budget is on the low side for gaming laptops but all the warnings still apply about accepting shorter life spans when we cram this into that small space.

Hope this helps,
Bob

Answer
This is a play on word in the advertising of that laptop.
by orlbuckeye / May 18, 2012 11:02 PM PDT

They say discrete class graphics in the advertisement. Typically your going to pay more for a laptop with true discrete graphics. The laptop has an AMD processor and ATI is owned by AMD now. Both Intel and AMD have improved their integrated graphics by integrating them into their processors. The key work in the details of this laptop is discrete class. Look for a laptop that says discrete and not discrete class. The integrated graphics has improved a lot in the last couple of years and this is how they can say discrete class as they do play more games then they did in the past.

Answer
Here is a Lenova with almost the same
by orlbuckeye / May 18, 2012 11:11 PM PDT

configuration but this has a true discrete card with 1 GB of memory. It's even the same card but with it's one memory.

