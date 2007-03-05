Windows Legacy OS forum

Confusion about Daylight Savings Time

by jferrant / March 5, 2007 6:39 AM PST

Ok, I'm officially confused. I was going to wait and see what they did at work about the DST problem and then apply a similar concept at home. They supposedly patched XP (at work) for the new dates for DST but then they went and changed all the times in my Outlook Calendar, at least in the two extended date intervals, by 1 hour. I really don't understand the last part. If I have an appointment at 10:00, it still is at 10:00 DST not withstanding, at least I think so. Shouldn't Outlook match the appt time with whatever time the system clock is displaying and work accordingly? It seemed to do OK for the "Normal" DST so why does this extended DST required I redo all the appointments in the extended ranges to be changed? Am I missing something here?
John

You'd think so
by jackson dougless / March 5, 2007 8:52 AM PST

And that would certainly be the logical thing to do, but that's never stopped Microsoft. It seems Outlook and a few other programs all have their own method of calculating the date, rather than just getting it from the operating system, which would be logical and good programming practice. So, they also need to be patched. Just one more good reason not to use any of the affected programs.

I'm not up on all the finer details of the Outlook patch requirements, but since the DST start/end dates have been moved, any appointments between the new start/end date and the old start/end date would be off by an hour. If you can keep a mental note about that, then it's no big deal... Otherwise, it's a matter of being on time for an appointment vs. an hour late/early.

This just came in
by PudgyOne / March 6, 2007 5:05 AM PST
Confusion about Daylight Savings Time
by jferrant / March 12, 2007 6:30 AM PDT
In reply to: This just came in

Jackson, PudgyOne:
Thanks for responding. I waited until today to see what exactly would happen and it seems to go against what MS has been saying. First off, the time changed just as advertised (even on my home system). However, my confusion over why they moved all my appointments one hour later in my Outlook calendar just took a sidestep. The alert for my very first appointment, initialy set up for 10:00 and moved by the patch to 11:00, came up at 11:00 not at 10:00 like it should have. Really strange. Both your posts seem to agree that any appointments that were set up prior to the patch being applied would have to be moved by 1 hour to account for some inexplicable Outlook quirk. I guess I just proved it wrong. I'm going to hold off until tomorrow, when I have another prexisting appointment to see what happens then to make any definitive but from what just happened, it looks like I will have to move all these appointments back to their original times.
John

