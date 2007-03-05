Confusion about Daylight Savings Time

Jackson, PudgyOne:

Thanks for responding. I waited until today to see what exactly would happen and it seems to go against what MS has been saying. First off, the time changed just as advertised (even on my home system). However, my confusion over why they moved all my appointments one hour later in my Outlook calendar just took a sidestep. The alert for my very first appointment, initialy set up for 10:00 and moved by the patch to 11:00, came up at 11:00 not at 10:00 like it should have. Really strange. Both your posts seem to agree that any appointments that were set up prior to the patch being applied would have to be moved by 1 hour to account for some inexplicable Outlook quirk. I guess I just proved it wrong. I'm going to hold off until tomorrow, when I have another prexisting appointment to see what happens then to make any definitive but from what just happened, it looks like I will have to move all these appointments back to their original times.

John