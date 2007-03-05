Confusion about Daylight Savings Time

And that would certainly be the logical thing to do, but that's never stopped Microsoft. It seems Outlook and a few other programs all have their own method of calculating the date, rather than just getting it from the operating system, which would be logical and good programming practice. So, they also need to be patched. Just one more good reason not to use any of the affected programs.
I'm not up on all the finer details of the Outlook patch requirements, but since the DST start/end dates have been moved, any appointments between the new start/end date and the old start/end date would be off by an hour. If you can keep a mental note about that, then it's no big deal... Otherwise, it's a matter of being on time for an appointment vs. an hour late/early.
Ok, I'm officially confused. I was going to wait and see what they did at work about the DST problem and then apply a similar concept at home. They supposedly patched XP (at work) for the new dates for DST but then they went and changed all the times in my Outlook Calendar, at least in the two extended date intervals, by 1 hour. I really don't understand the last part. If I have an appointment at 10:00, it still is at 10:00 DST not withstanding, at least I think so. Shouldn't Outlook match the appt time with whatever time the system clock is displaying and work accordingly? It seemed to do OK for the "Normal" DST so why does this extended DST required I redo all the appointments in the extended ranges to be changed? Am I missing something here?
John