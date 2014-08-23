That your dorm support or college IT will have fielded this question before and be ready to tell you what does and does not work. It's their network so they know all about this. Ask them.
Bob
I live in a dorm situation where there are 4 seperate rooms for each resident.Each room has an ethernet port on the wall that you can plug a computer into & get directly connected to the internet just through that one wired connection.I'm wondering if I hook a router into the port will I get a wireless connection? If not how does it connect my computer without any sort of modem? Would love to know & would love a detailed explanation as to why or why not.