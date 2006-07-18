Confused about best phone to get for e-mail and online acces

I want to get a phone that I can use to get online and answer/receive e-mails. My main purpose for the phone will be to get my e-mails when I am away. But, I would also like to have the ability to get online. I'm using Verizon.



I was looking at the Motorla Q, Treo 650 and Samsung i730. But, when I went to Verizon, they said that to get e-mail on these devices won't be as easy as with a Blackberry. They said I can only get e-mails every hour. (I'm using a pop 3 server)



They suggested getting the Blackberry 7250. Aside from the fact the phone is just plain ugly, they said that with this phone I couldn't get online.





Do you think I would be better off with the Blackberry? I prefer the look at feel to the others and being able to get online is going to be a huge plus for me. But, if it is going to be a problem to get my e-mails, I guess that the Blackberry would be my best option.



If you could share your opinions and give me some insight, I would really appreciate it!





Thanks