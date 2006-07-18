Phones forum

Confused about best phone to get for e-mail and online acces

by tech_fantatic / July 18, 2006 10:20 AM PDT

I want to get a phone that I can use to get online and answer/receive e-mails. My main purpose for the phone will be to get my e-mails when I am away. But, I would also like to have the ability to get online. I'm using Verizon.

I was looking at the Motorla Q, Treo 650 and Samsung i730. But, when I went to Verizon, they said that to get e-mail on these devices won't be as easy as with a Blackberry. They said I can only get e-mails every hour. (I'm using a pop 3 server)

They suggested getting the Blackberry 7250. Aside from the fact the phone is just plain ugly, they said that with this phone I couldn't get online.


Do you think I would be better off with the Blackberry? I prefer the look at feel to the others and being able to get online is going to be a huge plus for me. But, if it is going to be a problem to get my e-mails, I guess that the Blackberry would be my best option.

If you could share your opinions and give me some insight, I would really appreciate it!


Thanks

what does verizon know?
by unclegee1 / July 18, 2006 3:12 PM PDT

Since when does verizon have all the answers? you probably talked to the dumbest person in the store....if you could only get email every hour on the q and the stuff, nobody would buy them. not convenient!!!!!!!!!!!!!! get the q and set up email to be sent to the device. you can also check mail using the browser.

Thanks
by tech_fantatic / July 19, 2006 1:42 AM PDT

Thanks for your answer. I had also read online that it can take 15 minutes to get e-mails using a POP3 account. Since I don't really know what I am doing, I thought that the peopel at Verizon would be my best option for help. The salesman I was talking to didn't know the answer, so he asked the manager, that is what he said.

At this point I'm just going to get the Q and return it if I don't like it.

