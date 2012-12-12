Configuration Question About WLM 2012

I'd start looking for an email app that does what you want. This free (today it's free) one seems to have limitations like this.
Bob
Did a recent install of Windows 7 Pro, SP1, 64 bit.
Installed Windows Live Mail 2012, where I have a variety of email accounts: one Gmail, one Comcast, and several domain based email accounts.
When I send an email from any of my domain based accounts, the sent email doesn't appear in the Sent folder of the specific account I sent it from. Instead, it appears in the Sent folder under the Storage folders.
I do not have this issue with the Gmail or Comcast accounts.
Is this an issue with WLM 2012? Have I configured something wrong? Is this an issue with my website host?
Appreciate any help with this. Thank you.