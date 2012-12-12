Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

Configuration Question About WLM 2012

by Carbo2 / December 12, 2012 9:00 PM PST

Did a recent install of Windows 7 Pro, SP1, 64 bit.
Installed Windows Live Mail 2012, where I have a variety of email accounts: one Gmail, one Comcast, and several domain based email accounts.
When I send an email from any of my domain based accounts, the sent email doesn't appear in the Sent folder of the specific account I sent it from. Instead, it appears in the Sent folder under the Storage folders.
I do not have this issue with the Gmail or Comcast accounts.
Is this an issue with WLM 2012? Have I configured something wrong? Is this an issue with my website host?
Appreciate any help with this. Thank you.

Answer
I think that's a limitation of this app.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 13, 2012 12:08 AM PST

I'd start looking for an email app that does what you want. This free (today it's free) one seems to have limitations like this.
Bob

Designed Behavior?
by Carbo2 / December 13, 2012 5:50 AM PST

Odd if this behavior is designed, seeing how I didn't have this issue in WLM 2011.

Then go back now.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 13, 2012 5:54 AM PST
In reply to: Designed Behavior?

You can see Apple, Microsoft and other companies add and remove features at their discretion. Cover Flow is gone in iTunes 11. If the feature is gone, at least you have choices.
Bob

PS. From outlook.com
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 13, 2012 6:03 AM PST
In reply to: Then go back now.
