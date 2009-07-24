"And when I click on C drive , instead of opening it I get the windows Search Page. Why suddenly this configuration has changed I don't understand. I didn't change anything. The search option has gone up and Open option has gone down."
veritajet, For the above problem do the following which will fix it.
Click Start>Run then copy & paste or type in:
regsvr32 /i shell32
Click OK.
Restart your computer.
Note that the spacing is important.
Tufenuf
I restarted my computer which has Windows XP after a power outrage. I reconnected to internet and without browsing anything, suddenly 30 to 40 MB and more was received from Internet (It's still being downloaded). I don't know what is being downloaded.
And I also began to see System Volume Information, Recycler, pagefile and all those files on all my 4 drives.
What is going on in my Computer? Is there any virus problem ?
What needs to be done to set this right?
Can somebody help me?