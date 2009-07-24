"And when I click on C drive , instead of opening it I get the windows Search Page. Why suddenly this configuration has changed I don't understand. I didn't change anything. The search option has gone up and Open option has gone down."


veritajet, For the above problem do the following which will fix it.

Click Start>Run then copy & paste or type in:

regsvr32 /i shell32

Click OK.

Restart your computer.

Note that the spacing is important.

Tufenuf