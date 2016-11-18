Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Concerned about ID theft: Are protection services worth it?

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / March 25, 2016 4:29 PM PDT


It seems like every day there's a story about identity theft or other security breaches. I've seen ads for services like LifeLock and others that promise to protect your identity. Has anyone used one of these? Are they worth the cost (and maybe additional handoff of personal data)? Or are there free options that might work just as well?

Of course, one way to mitigate risk is not to go online at all, but in today's world that's impossible. Even if you personally don't use the Internet, essential services like banking and mortgage lending are connected. You can fill out a form on paper, but someone's still going to convert it to electronic data.

So I'm wondering, what I can do to protect myself? Thank you.

--Submitted by JR

Post was last edited on November 18, 2016 3:05 PM PST

Post a reply
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Concerned about ID theft: Are protection services worth it?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Concerned about ID theft: Are protection services worth it?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
77 total posts (Page 1 of 3)
Collapse -
Not usually
by nrkmann--2008 / March 25, 2016 10:59 PM PDT

I don' buy insurance beyond car & homeowners, which has some ID theft protection. In the thirty years I have owned electronic devices I believe I have saved $10-$15k by not buying all those extended plans. For 50 years of not buying coverage for my appliances it is most likely $20-$40K. Today the insurance for all of these things would be easily $3+K per year. for that amount I can replace everything as the become outdated, wear out, are lost or stolen.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
This is About Identity Theft
by Hforman / April 1, 2016 7:25 PM PDT
In reply to: Not usually

Not about an extended warranty. If someone steals your identity, how much time will it take for you to fix it and how much will that cost. I'm not advocating going out and buying Lifelock or something similar. But you think this is about what you bought? No, it is about what someone else bought with your identity that, you would think shouldn't affect you since YOU didn't buy a house, car or boat.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Freezing Your Credit Is An Option
by coolbreeze7112 / April 2, 2016 4:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Not usually

There are many people that do not have the means to replace what is lost; thus the reason for the many types of insurance.  
Currently I don't have ID theft insurance, but I did put a freeze on my credit at all 3 credit reporting agencies.  I don't think I need to do anything else re ID theft insurance.  If I'm wrong, I would greatly appreciate knowing.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ID theft protection devices...
by Rkmtt / April 1, 2016 6:20 PM PDT

I consider most of them are worthless...looks folks lock your doors, do you rely on the local Police to protect you? they are good at doing DD on dead bodies writing reports on what happen after the fact etc etc..

Self protection @ home with a 357 magnum, but with a computer on an open network is like going to a street walker with out a condom..

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I Partially Disagree
by Hforman / April 1, 2016 6:49 PM PDT

Identity Theft is one thing YOU can't protect against yourself. By the time you figure out that your Identity was stolen, it is already too late. You can sit at home with a .357 but your identity could be stolen so far away from home, that anything YOU do yourself would be worthless. You can protect your network and your PC but that doesn't stop identity theft. Do you have a driver's license? What if someone hacked your state's DMV? Do you have health insurance? Anthem? They lost your data already. I was hacked by the federal government being a bunch of slackers over at OPM because I was a reference for someone else trying to get a top secret clearance. So, protecting your network or your PC at home is probably worthless because you probably don't have identity data on your system anyway. But, when you get calls about the car and the boat you bought about why you are not making payments, see if you can talk your way out of that.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (6)
Collapse -
I just have to agree that my 357 will not help me
by Rkmtt / April 2, 2016 9:45 AM PDT
In reply to: I Partially Disagree

if my identity is stolen, in fact someone tried to forward my mail to a address that was a vacant house.. I was able to stop it before my mail was forwarded, so I was able to stop the process before it got out of control..WhatI don`t like is the people providing the service (most of them)
are just taking your money and giving u lip service after the fact..I still feel
that most of the services are probably costing you money w/o any assurance that you are protected..like using a condom with holes in it

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I Agree with Your Opinion
by Hforman / April 2, 2016 11:28 AM PDT

As you can see with some of the other comments, you can spend a lot of money and, when the time comes, they may or may not deliver. I'm just making sure that people really understand that this is not about an "inconvenience" or someone stealing your credit card numbers. It is about you not being able to buy anything on credit for YEARS while you fight off people who say that you bought something VERY expensive and want YOU to pay for the boat, car or whatever. I am leaning with the idea of locking my credit when I don't need to open accounts or buy a car if it is easy to unlock when I need it (have you seen Trans Union commercials - do this by cell phone app)?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (3)
Collapse -
Eventually, probably
by mad_reaper / April 1, 2016 6:35 PM PDT

If you haven't had your identity stolen, you probably don't need these services. I've never had my identity stolen so I don't have them.

However, if you do have your identity stolen, these services will help lock down your credit and keep matters from getting out of hand. Sure, you could accomplish the same thing yourself by remembering to make several phone calls a month to credit bureaus but, for a monthly fee, you can automate this process.

With these services, when the identity thief tries to get credit with your identity, he'll be locked out. But, when you go to get credit, you can disable the lock temporarily, get your credit approved and then re-enable the lock.

But, still, if your identity hasn't been stolen, there's really no reason to buy this. There are free credit monitoring services, such as Credit Karma and a free add-on to some credit cards (maybe Capital One?). Also, if you ever have a credit card number stolen from a company (like Home Depot), you might get free premium credit monitoring for a year and possibly get downgraded to the lower version of that same service when that expires. Also, you can get a free credit report (but not a credit score) from all 3 credit bureaus once a year. These are free and required to be offered free but you have to request them.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Prevention?
by Hforman / April 1, 2016 6:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Eventually, probably

I agree that it is hard to justify buying these services because you have never had your identity stolen. Most people would agree with that UNTIL the point. It only needs to happen ONCE and you are messed up 3-4 years (someone posted on these forums that they just started their 10th year of trying to resolve one incident This is NOT about credit monitoring. You can do that yourself. The problem is with trying to prevent it in the first place. Once someone uses your ID to buy a house or a car or boat, you are going to have to be the one to deal with the issues. Your bank isn't involved so calling them is pretty useless. Telling the collection agencies that YOU didn't buy anything won't fix it either. Once your credit report shows that you have been hit, it is probably too late and you already will have received calls about all sorts of expensive things that you didn't buy and about credit cards that you don't own. But I feel the same way about these services. Unless, of course, you have a lot to lose and not a lot of time and energy to spare.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Learn your choices
by rhtower / April 1, 2016 6:41 PM PDT

I know friends and family who have suffered identity theft. I, too, had an attempt over the Christmas holiday.

Someone used my name to try to open store accounts. I received letters from Macys... each telling me my application(s) was denied.

I have Lifelock but was not notified by them since my SSN was not used.

I learned how to "temporarily" freeze my Credit at the three agencies(CRA). The agencies used to allow a "Call me before opening an account with my identity," but that feature was lost when the agencies could earn more revenue by charging for the service.

The police were given the details of the attempts at each of the stores. I never heard the results, nor have been asked to testify.

To answer your question, I suggest you compare the risks. You can pay a service like Lifelock, which "offers" the promise of paying to have one's identity restored. The IRS claims to offer that, too?? or pay for the advanced "coverage" at the CRAs, or cross your fingers.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Good Advice
by Hforman / April 1, 2016 7:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Learn your choices

I'd love to be able to "freeze" my credit. Can you post something about how to do that? Something short. Oh, and could you give us more detail on what you had to go through (no names or specifics though)? How much of a PITA was it? Many of us don't know because we've never had our IDs stolen. How long did it take to resolve (about)?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Credit Freeze is a Multi Edged Sword
by jwalton_mn / April 1, 2016 7:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Good Advice

I have a credit freeze on both my and my wife's credit bureau account. It is free IF you have had a theft or attempted theft of your identity. It is state by state regarding fees. I supplied a police report to each of the agencies and had a 7 year freeze applied. It has prevented anyone from requesting credit information unless we had an active account with them on our records.

Caveat: In addition to stopping identity theft, it stops ALL attempts to check your credit, including the Federal Healthcare website; Passport updates; Creating an online account for a Social Security account, refinancing a loan, and so on. The inconvenience is daunting and be prepared for anything that could be done online to now require being done in-person, with long waits and work-arounds. Everything is attached to your credit report and don't let anyone fool you that a simple PIN or phone call can get it lifted. There is a difference between a credit freeze and fraud alert but each credit bureau treats it differently. Healthcare.gov verifies your information with the credit bureaus in real time and so does social security. That is what they use to prove who you are and if you have a freeze in place, you might as well not exist because the process stops there. Don't try to get a permanent TSA prescreen waiver because you can't with a freeze in place. Credit card web sites will also lock you out of many sections of their web sites and you will have to call and play 20 questions to finally do anything with your account.

After having a Freeze in place for 3 years, I can tell you that the inconvenience ranks among the worst experiences that I have had to endure because it prevents you from participating in much of the financial world except for your existing accounts.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Yikes! Sounds Like a Lot of Work!
by Hforman / April 1, 2016 8:37 PM PDT

I was thinking more along the lines of like Trans Union. They advertise that you could you their APP to turn this on and off like a switch. So, you'd have to know that if you are applying for something that requires a credit check, you'd have to turn the freeze off for a bit but then can turn it back on (easily?).
Thank you very much for that information!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
not at all
by cookiepress / April 2, 2016 5:33 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Research teh CRAs
by rhtower / April 1, 2016 7:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Good Advice

To freeze your credit, you'll need one of two things. First if you've suffered a theft, you can get a "freeze" for a limited time by following any instructions provided.

For a complete "freeze," you need to contact any of the three credit reporting agencies. TransUnion, Equifax or Experian. (They're really one octopus, I find; all co-existent.)

Find them online and familiarize yourself with their products and services. I recall they package such freezing into yearly subscriptions.

*This is all from memory. Happy

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Credit Freeze
by cookiepress / April 1, 2016 6:53 PM PDT

My husband and I froze our credit 11 years ago when the service first became available. We had to do it by registered mail and pay for it but now in most states it's free. Google "credit freeze" and you can do it with all 3 credit reporting agencies on line. You will get a pin from each one when you do it. If for some reason you need credit you can lift the freeze with the credit reporting agency the creditor uses and it will refreeze in 48 hours. No one can look at your credit without your permission. One of the things I love about it is that it stopped all those credit card offers from coming in the mail. Also, you can google Clark Howard credit freeze and he tells you all the pluses.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (6)
Collapse -
Agree with Credit Freeze
by C5U4IA / April 1, 2016 7:17 PM PDT
In reply to: Credit Freeze

Agree with cookiepress. Credit Freeze appears to be a very sane and inexpensive method to protect your identity. We were included on an IRS hack and luckily received an IRS notice that led us to applying a freeze as suggested on Clark Howards web site. Personal opinion, I do not see the benefit of other services over a credit freeze.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Concerns about ID theft:
by jmgilmore2 / April 1, 2016 6:55 PM PDT

I personally carry it for me and my wife. I think is is not about if I will ever need it but
when that crime may try to overtake me or my wife. It is the biggest, fastest crime wave out there!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Simple, old-fashioned theft is still alive and well.
by Wjlesaulnier / April 1, 2016 6:59 PM PDT

I had a close call a few years ago. I was shopping several days after black Friday a few years ago at a major department store. I made a purchase at a counter in the clothing section. The sales rep seemed to have difficulty getting the register to read the credit card and seemed to swipe it numerous times. My view of that part of the register was blocked by a display. This is nothing unusual as it was an old worn card. I noticed he was writing something down during this. It raised a red flag with me. I shopped around in the immediate area and when he was busy with a customer, I glanced at where he'd been writing. It was a list of over a dozen credit card numbers with expiration dates. I notified security and he was nailed. I later found out he had a list on his laptop with over 2,000 numbers. Its easy in this age of cyber theft to forget to be on the lookout for the good old fashioned grifter.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (3)
Collapse -
Glad You Mentioned That
by Hforman / April 1, 2016 8:46 PM PDT

The point being that, what you described here, is CREDIT CARD FRAUD. Sometimes, YOUR bank catches that and other times you will catch it and, with most credit cards, you are not responsible (I've heard that some DEBIT cards have a different policy though).
In an Identity Theft situation, your credit card is safe. The issue with ID theft is that someone has applied for credit cards and bank loans using your information. For example, if your credit is good, you can walk into a car dealer, buy a car and have the dealership finance (payments) the car. In ID theft, someone else walks into the dealership and buys a car only using YOUR credit and YOU get the bills for the car that they bought. Or they contact a credit card company and get credit cards with your name and social security information. In both examples, they would give YOUR telephone number so YOU would get the calls and, since they use your social security number for the transaction, it would be your credit rating that is ruined. A bit different than dealing with someone writing down your credit card number to make purchases.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
We've Gone Over This Before
by Hforman / April 1, 2016 7:21 PM PDT

The reason, I think, that most people don't think about this stuff is that they equate Identity Theft to Credit Card Fraud. I lost my credit card info in the Home Depot mess. This wasn't ID theft, it was merely CC fraud and my bank caught it and replaced my account and card with a new one. It also happened with a different card where someone made a card and tried to use it at a drugstore in Reno to buy a bunch of gift cards. Once again, it got caught, new card, pain in the butt, etc. Identity Theft means someone has information about you enough to BECOME you. For example, lets say you work and your HR department loses a laptop with the entire employee database on it. Note that this has nothing to do with your home network nor your own computer and not even with you computer/network at work. Just a laptop. OK, what is in this database? Let's see, your full name, address, telephone numbers, your salary, your date/place of birth, your checking account number, the account's routing code and your TAX information. Your SSN, for example.
Do you realize that someone can probably get a copy of your birth certificate using this? How about opening credit card accounts at institutions other than your bank? Can they buy a car with low down payment using your SSN and information? Yes. A house, yes. Boat? Yes. Can they withdraw funds from your retirement? yes (if they knew your mother's maiden name, it would help).
From what I read, it usually takes 3-4 years to fix an instance of identity theft but I ran into someone out here in the forums that was still trying to fix his ID theft issue 10 years later. So, does credit monitoring help? I personally don't think so because, once id theft is detected it may already have been too late? (Opinion: do you agree?).
Can you start by calling your bank? Maybe, but what if YOUR bank isn't involved. How about the collection agencies that keep calling wanting the money for the boat "you" bought on credit. Will they just "go away" if you tell them you didn't buy the boat? Where is the boat now? Mexico? South America? Chop Shop?
So, should you pay a company like Lifelock? Well, they say they will prevent ID theft or, at least, someone from buying a house/mortgage using your ID. Then they say that, if something does happen they will TRY to fix it using up to $1 million. Well, if they were any good, they wouldn't need to "fix" anything. A friend of mine has one of these firms protecting her. Why? Because the federal government managed to lose her information (I guess they don't believe in encryption). Of course, my info was also there since I was a reference on her application but I didn't get offered protection. What else can you do guys? All it takes is one incident and it will keep you occupied for years to come. But, how much will you have to pay these companies and for how long? The rest of your life? There should be a better way. Unfortunately, I don't have a lot of ideas.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (5)
Collapse -
Professional ID Theft restoration
by 5girlsDad / April 2, 2016 3:11 PM PDT

Some of the well known "solutions" out there charge to 'notify' you or to 'help' you fix the issues. One of the best known recently had to pay a fine of over a hundred million dollars for failing to keep your private information safe - yet they continue to advertise that they are the best.

There may be others, but I know of one company that offers complete professional restoration by a team of highly credentialed, professionally licensed fraud examiners, as well as forensic CPAs, investigators, and more.

I possess advanced financial training and various kinds of insurance licensing, and over thirty years of experience, and am careful; yet I've been a victim of identity theft before knowing about this service - and spent an incredible amount of time to recover from that. Never again.

For example: About a year ago, I discovered in a surprising way that someone had used my personal info to commit crimes several years ago - for which there were outstanding felony charges fraudulently associated with my name. These issues were not on my credit report, period. All it took was one call to my service provider, and everything was cleared up for me within 48 hours. This involved straightening things out in multiple jurisdictions.

Yes, I agree: some of the services aren't worth your time or money.

As for the service I have, I'll never be without it. Saves me time, money, and aggravation.

How can you tell the difference? If you want to enroll in an ID Theft protection plan, be sure to watch out for phrases that say they will help YOU to do the work. (hint: that means almost all of the services out there, including those that loudly proclaim that they are the best.) Avoid those, and keep looking.

Restoration can take more time than you might imagine. Look for a service that is professionally credentialed in the field, experienced, highly rated by bonafide experts (and not just by some marketing outfit that says they're good), and actually can and will do the work of restoration for you so you can get on with living your life. Remember, an endorsement from a well-meaning person who is not truly and fully informed is worth little, and may actually be misleading - no matter how well intentioned the person making the endorsement may be. S/he may well possess integrity but simply do not be fully cognizant of the range of issues involved.

It's also a good idea to get a service that provides access to consultation with actual professionals such as licensed investigators and experienced attorneys. It's a big plus if they allow unlimited consultation with those experts so you can be prepared to avoid the risks.

As for the credit reporting agencies? They have at times been the weak point that allowed for breaches of your personal information. As for identity theft riders on your homeowner policies: Most will pay some money to help recover lost money etc. but ID Theft is about much more than just money (as important as that is).

I could go on, but you get the idea. Identity Theft is real, serious, and is a growing threat.
I happily pay for my protection plan. I've been through fixing the problem myself. Never again. Not interested in doing brain surgery on myself, and not interested in fixing identity theft issues. I'll be careful and aware, but will leave the restoration to the professionals who are a part of the team to whom I happily pay my very reasonable membership fees.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Don't be so coy
by MightyDrakeC / April 2, 2016 3:36 PM PDT

Name names. Who is this magic ID theft repair company you speak of with such glowing language? And which companies do you think are completely worthless?

And, who is doing the accreditation you mentioned? Why do I care what they think?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Don't know that CNET will allow me to post that information
by 5girlsDad / April 6, 2016 2:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Don't be so coy

I hope this isn't a violation of cnet policy but you could visit noworries dot us to get some information.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's what this thread is all about
by MightyDrakeC / April 6, 2016 5:32 PM PDT

That doesn't violate CNet's policy. That's the whole purpose of this thread.

That URL redirects to LegalShield, which has a service called IDShield. That's who you were talking about?

I see a lot of marketing hype on that page. I admit, it looks professionally done. But, it sure looks like they're Just Another Competitor to LifeLock. They even have a page that compares them to LifeLock.

I see nothing specific wrong with that outfit. (I did laugh out loud at a line that said there are 10 million ID thefts each year. Turns out, numbers ranging from 10-15 million are thrown around on a lot of sites, because they're conflating credit card fraud, breached financial accounts and actual ID theft into one category. So, while I think it's a stretch, and largely marketing drivel, I'll give them a pass on that one.) Their prices seem competitive, and they have a bunch of checkboxes checked.

But, I also see nothing that stands out to me as particularly special about that site. I didn't see where they're claiming any special accreditations over what LifeLock holds.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
fundamental difference
by 5girlsDad / April 6, 2016 8:21 PM PDT

There are a few major differences between the two ID Theft companies.:

1. Professional restoration by full time experienced teams, -- not just notifications or assistance that might be hired to talk with you while you fix the problems.

2. $5 million service guarantee (at least), not just an insurance policy saying that LL may spend up to $1 million. No claims forms to file; no muss, and takes away the fuss.

3. Highest possible ISO certifications vs. just endorsements by radio talk show hosts etc.

4. Also makes available top (AV rated) law firms with attorneys that average 19+ years in whatever area of law in which they are practicing. The law firms have ongoing working relationships and often work together with fraud detection specialists and experienced private investigators. FYI 70% or more of identity theft cases involve legal issues. Nothing else comes close to the comprehensive approach IDShield and LegalShield provides for its members..

5. Endorsed by quite a few State Attorneys General, as opposed to being forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for not keeping the private information of their own customers safe; and just recently had to pay another multi-million dollar fine to settle a case brought against LL by I think 35 Attorneys General. The various class action suits and FTC actions seem to often be brought due to lack of appropriate PII security and deceptive practices on the part of LL.

There's a lot more. I've checked out both companies in depth. One is clearly better in multiple ways than the other. I'll hand it to LL though: they do have some cute commercials.

For more info, take a look at various links from web site NoWorries<dot>us.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Food for thought
by MightyDrakeC / April 6, 2016 10:25 PM PDT
In reply to: fundamental difference

Thanks for taking the time to share your thoughts. Those are certainly important points to consider.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You are welcome.
by 5girlsDad / April 12, 2016 8:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Food for thought

Feel free to seek additional info at noworries<dot>us

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Some specifics
by hana527 / April 4, 2016 5:25 AM PDT

Names and specifics please

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
in reply to "some specifics"
by 5girlsDad / April 6, 2016 8:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Some specifics

Get specific info at (web site) NoWorries<dot>us. There are white papers, specific information in an easy to digest format and other info there. There are also links to more info there.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 77 total posts (Page 1 of 3)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.