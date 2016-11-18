Concerned about ID theft: Are protection services worth it?

Some of the well known "solutions" out there charge to 'notify' you or to 'help' you fix the issues. One of the best known recently had to pay a fine of over a hundred million dollars for failing to keep your private information safe - yet they continue to advertise that they are the best.



There may be others, but I know of one company that offers complete professional restoration by a team of highly credentialed, professionally licensed fraud examiners, as well as forensic CPAs, investigators, and more.



I possess advanced financial training and various kinds of insurance licensing, and over thirty years of experience, and am careful; yet I've been a victim of identity theft before knowing about this service - and spent an incredible amount of time to recover from that. Never again.



For example: About a year ago, I discovered in a surprising way that someone had used my personal info to commit crimes several years ago - for which there were outstanding felony charges fraudulently associated with my name. These issues were not on my credit report, period. All it took was one call to my service provider, and everything was cleared up for me within 48 hours. This involved straightening things out in multiple jurisdictions.



Yes, I agree: some of the services aren't worth your time or money.



As for the service I have, I'll never be without it. Saves me time, money, and aggravation.



How can you tell the difference? If you want to enroll in an ID Theft protection plan, be sure to watch out for phrases that say they will help YOU to do the work. (hint: that means almost all of the services out there, including those that loudly proclaim that they are the best.) Avoid those, and keep looking.



Restoration can take more time than you might imagine. Look for a service that is professionally credentialed in the field, experienced, highly rated by bonafide experts (and not just by some marketing outfit that says they're good), and actually can and will do the work of restoration for you so you can get on with living your life. Remember, an endorsement from a well-meaning person who is not truly and fully informed is worth little, and may actually be misleading - no matter how well intentioned the person making the endorsement may be. S/he may well possess integrity but simply do not be fully cognizant of the range of issues involved.



It's also a good idea to get a service that provides access to consultation with actual professionals such as licensed investigators and experienced attorneys. It's a big plus if they allow unlimited consultation with those experts so you can be prepared to avoid the risks.



As for the credit reporting agencies? They have at times been the weak point that allowed for breaches of your personal information. As for identity theft riders on your homeowner policies: Most will pay some money to help recover lost money etc. but ID Theft is about much more than just money (as important as that is).



I could go on, but you get the idea. Identity Theft is real, serious, and is a growing threat.

I happily pay for my protection plan. I've been through fixing the problem myself. Never again. Not interested in doing brain surgery on myself, and not interested in fixing identity theft issues. I'll be careful and aware, but will leave the restoration to the professionals who are a part of the team to whom I happily pay my very reasonable membership fees.