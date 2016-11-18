Concerned about ID theft: Are protection services worth it?

The reason, I think, that most people don't think about this stuff is that they equate Identity Theft to Credit Card Fraud. I lost my credit card info in the Home Depot mess. This wasn't ID theft, it was merely CC fraud and my bank caught it and replaced my account and card with a new one. It also happened with a different card where someone made a card and tried to use it at a drugstore in Reno to buy a bunch of gift cards. Once again, it got caught, new card, pain in the butt, etc. Identity Theft means someone has information about you enough to BECOME you. For example, lets say you work and your HR department loses a laptop with the entire employee database on it. Note that this has nothing to do with your home network nor your own computer and not even with you computer/network at work. Just a laptop. OK, what is in this database? Let's see, your full name, address, telephone numbers, your salary, your date/place of birth, your checking account number, the account's routing code and your TAX information. Your SSN, for example.
Do you realize that someone can probably get a copy of your birth certificate using this? How about opening credit card accounts at institutions other than your bank? Can they buy a car with low down payment using your SSN and information? Yes. A house, yes. Boat? Yes. Can they withdraw funds from your retirement? yes (if they knew your mother's maiden name, it would help).
From what I read, it usually takes 3-4 years to fix an instance of identity theft but I ran into someone out here in the forums that was still trying to fix his ID theft issue 10 years later. So, does credit monitoring help? I personally don't think so because, once id theft is detected it may already have been too late? (Opinion: do you agree?).
Can you start by calling your bank? Maybe, but what if YOUR bank isn't involved. How about the collection agencies that keep calling wanting the money for the boat "you" bought on credit. Will they just "go away" if you tell them you didn't buy the boat? Where is the boat now? Mexico? South America? Chop Shop?
So, should you pay a company like Lifelock? Well, they say they will prevent ID theft or, at least, someone from buying a house/mortgage using your ID. Then they say that, if something does happen they will TRY to fix it using up to $1 million. Well, if they were any good, they wouldn't need to "fix" anything. A friend of mine has one of these firms protecting her. Why? Because the federal government managed to lose her information (I guess they don't believe in encryption). Of course, my info was also there since I was a reference on her application but I didn't get offered protection. What else can you do guys? All it takes is one incident and it will keep you occupied for years to come. But, how much will you have to pay these companies and for how long? The rest of your life? There should be a better way. Unfortunately, I don't have a lot of ideas.