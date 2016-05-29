Computer Help forum

Computer won't boot successfully

by Steener050 / May 29, 2016 10:19 AM PDT

I have been trying for the past week to get my computer to boot successfully. I have gone as far as buying a new Power supply. My main issue is that the computer starts up, all fans going, then my rear fan stops, with all of the other fans still going. And then nothing happen, or it will reboot and start the process all over again. Sometimes it will get to the boot menu, but then turn off.

The thing is, if I flash the CMOS, the computer will have one successful boot and then it repeats the process of being unable to boot after I shut the computer off. When the computer boots after this successful boot it works perfectly fine. It is the strangest thing.

I started having this issue after I installed a faulty SSD last week (I have returned the drive since), and I changed the drive settings from AHCI to IDE (as provided by someone else on a forum). Once I changed it to IDE, I was unable to boot, so I switched it back to AHCI in the bios, and since then I have been having this issue.

Any help would be appreciated, I don't think any of my parts are broken, just something in the software.

Thanks,
Jesse

All Answers

Changing the MODE can corrupt a drive.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 29, 2016 10:52 AM PDT

Try unplugging all drives and see if you can get into the BIOS. If so it could be just a banged up OS. To sniff that out I boot a live OS from USB, CD or DVD. How to is now all over the web.

Still unable to boot
by Steener050 / May 31, 2016 7:12 AM PDT

Hello R. Proffitt,

Thank you for the reply.

I have unplugged both drives (i have a HDD 1TB and an SSD 128 GB (with OS installed on it)) and it will still do the same thing, power up for a minute and turn off, and then repeat.

As noted below.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 31, 2016 10:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Still unable to boot

Make it smaller. Keep reducing till it works. If it fails with just one stick RAM, no video card, etc, you are looking at the bad part or parts.

Cheap test
by Bob__B / May 29, 2016 5:37 PM PDT

Power down/remove the a/c power cord/wait 15 secs.

Remove the cmos battery and wait 15 mins.

Install the cmos battery and power up.

Enter the cmos and adjust stuff as needed.

If no help repeat the above but this time replace the battery.

Battery Replaced, Still having the same issue.
by Steener050 / May 31, 2016 7:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Cheap test

Hello Bob__B

Thank you for the reply,

I have followed all of your steps, and still am having no luck :(. I have even replaced the battery with a new one.

Make it smaller
by Bob__B / May 31, 2016 8:40 AM PDT

Psu+mobo+cpu/hsf.

NOTHING else connected.

No ram no gpu no front panel switches etc.

Locate the 2 pins on the mobo where the power switch connected.
Short those pins for a second.
Does it power up and stay up?

