Computer won't boot successfully

I have been trying for the past week to get my computer to boot successfully. I have gone as far as buying a new Power supply. My main issue is that the computer starts up, all fans going, then my rear fan stops, with all of the other fans still going. And then nothing happen, or it will reboot and start the process all over again. Sometimes it will get to the boot menu, but then turn off.



The thing is, if I flash the CMOS, the computer will have one successful boot and then it repeats the process of being unable to boot after I shut the computer off. When the computer boots after this successful boot it works perfectly fine. It is the strangest thing.



I started having this issue after I installed a faulty SSD last week (I have returned the drive since), and I changed the drive settings from AHCI to IDE (as provided by someone else on a forum). Once I changed it to IDE, I was unable to boot, so I switched it back to AHCI in the bios, and since then I have been having this issue.



Any help would be appreciated, I don't think any of my parts are broken, just something in the software.



Thanks,

Jesse