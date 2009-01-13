Computer won't start

Does it give you any options, does it load BIOS, like press F1 or F12 to enter boot or set up? I know it may seem like nothing is going on, but sometimes their is more going on than what we can see. Explain the events that happened the last time it worked... any warnings, problems?
Hello,
It's very strange, but my laptop computer just doesn't start anymore.
When I press the start button, I hear the sound of the hard drive trying to boot fot two seconds, but then it stops.
there is absolutely nothing on the screen, it just remains black.
I always use it with AC adapter plugged in and the batteries are full.
So I wonder where I should start the investigations from.
Any suggestions would be welcomed.
Thanks.