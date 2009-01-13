Laptops forum

by windranger / January 13, 2009 1:34 PM PST

Hello,

It's very strange, but my laptop computer just doesn't start anymore.

When I press the start button, I hear the sound of the hard drive trying to boot fot two seconds, but then it stops.
there is absolutely nothing on the screen, it just remains black.

I always use it with AC adapter plugged in and the batteries are full.

So I wonder where I should start the investigations from.

Any suggestions would be welcomed.

Thanks.

5 total posts
more info
by luky2122 / January 13, 2009 2:56 PM PST
In reply to: Computer won't start

Does it give you any options, does it load BIOS, like press F1 or F12 to enter boot or set up? I know it may seem like nothing is going on, but sometimes their is more going on than what we can see. Explain the events that happened the last time it worked... any warnings, problems?

no start
by windranger / January 13, 2009 3:12 PM PST
In reply to: more info

NO, as I said, it doesn't start at all. It doesn't reach even bios.
The screen stays black.

Try an external monitor.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 13, 2009 9:54 PM PST
In reply to: Computer won't start

Look at the FN+F4 combo key to switch displays. Check the manual as to which key does this.

If no display, start with the CHEAPEST part first.

1. The internal RTC or BIOS battery.
2. The motherboard.
Bob

Power Supply
by luky2122 / January 14, 2009 8:18 AM PST

It sounds like a power problem... if you say the battery shows full and wont run from it then I would go down that route (power converter or something along that area).... in this case it may be better taking it to a repair shop, due to the fact that it's not software problem.... that's what I would do..

