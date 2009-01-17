Computer won't boot normally. But safe mode works

Computer Help forum

by Kakiray / January 17, 2009 9:51 AM PST

I have been running Vista 64 for a while now without any problems but suddenly My computer has been experiencing some issues.
Whenever I would restart it It would soemtiems fail. It would go up to the Vista loading bar and then the screen would go black and reboot. Sometimes this would happen 2 or 3 times before it would boot succesfully.
But recently last time I restarted it It jsut kept going on the reboot loop or the Screen would just go completly black but I could still hear the Vista bootup sound when the screen was all black and the screen on my G15 keybaord would show the the little applications running. i then tried to boot using the last known good configurationa and I got the same problem. I then attempted to booot into safe mode and It was succesful. Everything looks fine in same mode.
I thought I had somehow contracted some virus or accidentlly corrupted some important system files so i decided to do a Clean Install with Windows 7. The installer runs fine but the second time It reboots the screen goes black. I tried to boot it up normally and it gets to the Windows 7 is starting up animation then I black screens.
I tried to complete the installation using safe mode which also works in Windows 7 but I get an error telling me I can't complete the installation in safed mode.
Is there some sort of hardware problem?
My current Setup is:
A gigabyte EP45-DS3R mother board
Intel Core 2 Duo E8400
4GB of DDR2-800 G.Skill Memory
Visiontek Radeon HD4870
Western Digital 640Gb Hard drive
and and LG disk drive
I been running this setup since November 2008 wheni built it and I was running fine.
I'm certain I haven't changed any BIOS settings and the last hardware change I made was install a Wireless adapter for 3 days while I was at my relatives house but I removed it now.

Linux?
by scottmtech / January 17, 2009 12:03 PM PST

Have you tried to install a version of Linux? That would eliminate the possibilty of amy hardware problems if it boots fine.

Ubuntu Live USB
by Kakiray / January 18, 2009 9:18 AM PST
In reply to: Linux?

I attempted to run Ubuntu 8.10 from a USB stick and It ran without problems.
The only problem I had is when I tried to shrink my hard drive's partition and create a new partition I got an error from Gparted.
Could it be a hard drive problem?

could be
by scottmtech / January 18, 2009 11:11 AM PST
In reply to: Ubuntu Live USB

it could be a hard drive problem.

do you have an old spare drive to swap it out and see? Could also be the SATA controller card, you can be new ones that go in a pci slot.

other than that, i don't know what else it could be.

If it boots in safe mode ...
by Edward ODaniel / January 17, 2009 12:25 PM PST

but not into your regular account, it is most likely a corrupt account or a bad driver.

Since you can boot to safe mode see if you can boot using the hidden ADMINISTRATOR account in Vista. Here is a link offering three metyhods for enabling the account -
http://www.askvg.com/how-to-enable-activate-hidden-administrator-account-in-windows-vista/

If you can successfully boot with the ADMINISTRATOR account (which will not have a password) create a new user account and see how it boots. You can always move your data files etc. into the new account.

video driver
by pyrrhus55 / January 18, 2009 11:31 AM PST

"the Screen would just go completly black but I could still hear the Vista bootup sound when the screen was all black and the screen on my G15 keybaord would show the the little applications running"
Have you tried to install the newest video card driver available by its manufacturer?
If the apps are running, I shy away from HD problem for they might not run in that case. A chkdsk /f won't hurt.
It's booting to windows so probably not a ram issue, but might want to check if all sticks are shown.
I honestly would not have gone to the Windows 7 for if it is a driver issue... well the 7 may be worse than vista in the driver library department.

Memtest86+
by Kakiray / January 18, 2009 9:44 PM PST
In reply to: video driver

I ran Memtest86+ for 11 hours and it detected all my RAM sticks and found no errors So i think my RAM is fine
I'll try to find my old spare PATA drive to see if that is the problem

Hopefully
by scottmtech / January 19, 2009 2:35 AM PST
In reply to: Memtest86+

Hopefully the replacement hard drive will fix the problem for you

Could it be motherbaord?
by Kakiray / January 23, 2009 11:12 PM PST
In reply to: Hopefully

I replaced the hard drive I still kept getting the same problems.
I decided to remove my graphics card and plug it in the second PCIex16 slot and it works fine.
Could there be some sort of problem with my motherboard?

motherboard
by pyrrhus55 / January 24, 2009 10:42 AM PST

I hope not the motherboard. But perhaps the drivers reloaded on installing in the new slot. I would still get the newest drivers available online. I still think it was primarily a driver problem.

