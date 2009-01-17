Computer won't boot normally. But safe mode works

I have been running Vista 64 for a while now without any problems but suddenly My computer has been experiencing some issues.

Whenever I would restart it It would soemtiems fail. It would go up to the Vista loading bar and then the screen would go black and reboot. Sometimes this would happen 2 or 3 times before it would boot succesfully.

But recently last time I restarted it It jsut kept going on the reboot loop or the Screen would just go completly black but I could still hear the Vista bootup sound when the screen was all black and the screen on my G15 keybaord would show the the little applications running. i then tried to boot using the last known good configurationa and I got the same problem. I then attempted to booot into safe mode and It was succesful. Everything looks fine in same mode.

I thought I had somehow contracted some virus or accidentlly corrupted some important system files so i decided to do a Clean Install with Windows 7. The installer runs fine but the second time It reboots the screen goes black. I tried to boot it up normally and it gets to the Windows 7 is starting up animation then I black screens.

I tried to complete the installation using safe mode which also works in Windows 7 but I get an error telling me I can't complete the installation in safed mode.

Is there some sort of hardware problem?

My current Setup is:

A gigabyte EP45-DS3R mother board

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

4GB of DDR2-800 G.Skill Memory

Visiontek Radeon HD4870

Western Digital 640Gb Hard drive

and and LG disk drive

I been running this setup since November 2008 wheni built it and I was running fine.

I'm certain I haven't changed any BIOS settings and the last hardware change I made was install a Wireless adapter for 3 days while I was at my relatives house but I removed it now.