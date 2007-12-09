Computer Help forum

computer turns on but there's no picture O_O

by xchichard / December 9, 2007 7:32 PM PST

hello everyone,

this is my first time ever upgrading more than 50% of a computer (and it happened to be my own computer). i had a HP Media Center m1270n that was bone-stock, but then i decided to buy a new case for it, along with new processor (e4500), cpu fan/heatsink, vid card (8600GT), and ram. i'm using the same mobo as before, however. it was working fine before the swap, but now, when i turn it on, all the fans and hard drive and optical drives physically turn on, but there's nothing showing up on my monitor! it's quite frustrating, actually. at first i thought it was a vid card problem, cause i DID forget to uninstall the old drivers for the old vid card (ati radeon x300se). but when i put the old card back in, it still didnt show a picture. i changed the processor back to the old one as well... no help. oh by the way, i got a new psu with the case that has higher capacity (500W versus 300W), i don't think that caused any problems...

full specs:
mobo - asus ptgd1-la (pufferG), i915 chipset
ram - 2GB PC3200 (2x512, 1x1GB)
processor - (old) intel pentium 4 530 (3.0 GHz, 800 MHz FSB), (new) intel core 2 duo e4500 (2.2 GHz, 800MHz FSB)
vid card - (old) asus x300SE, 128 MB, (new) evga 8800GT, 512 MB
hard drive - (im using my old one) maxtor 250GB, 7200RPM

any suggestions?
(btw. i don't want to buy a new mobo, cause that means new windows, and i don't really want to spend more than i already have.)

Changing too much at one time
by ChuckT / December 10, 2007 4:08 AM PST

Changing too much at one time can sometimes get a person in trouble. There are just that many more things that can go wrong. It gets had to troubleshoot via forum messages. Plus, if you had one bad new component, it might have harmed what you have elsewhere. Now, with a bad couple of components, it becomes even more difficult to figure out what's wrong.

I see that you tried to get back as close as you can to what you had before all this upgrade. But you are ignoring reverting back to your old power supply. Why? You can temporarily plug in the old power supply without needing to screw it into place.

For now, I would troubleshoot by getting all not needed parts unplugged. Get it down to just a power supply, the motherboard, minimum memory, and a video card (only if there is no integrated video). You don't need drives, or a case, or a mouse, and a few other nonessentials just to see if the board can start up. Once you get that proved, start adding one component at a time.

It is the slow and sure route.

Entirely possible that yuou have fried both ...
by Edward ODaniel / December 10, 2007 5:06 AM PST

processors as well as the motherboard.

That board supports the LGA-775 processor up to the 3.4 GHz but not the Core 2 duo. Despite both having the 775 socket, the Core 2 duo has different voltage requirements.

hmm...
by xchichard / December 10, 2007 6:26 AM PST

i tried the old psu with minimal memory etc... no luck. i'm starting to entertain the idea that the motherboard's fried, but it didn't smoke or anything... i've never seen a motherboard fry so i don't know how that's supposed to look like. plus, my cpu fan is getting power, so it's not at all dead.

i really don't want to buy a new motherboard, because i don't want to re-install xp.

There's more than meets the eye
by ChuckT / December 10, 2007 6:53 AM PST
In reply to: hmm...

Just because there was not smoke, does not mean it was not fried. You can easily burn out one small portion, any portion, of a CPU or the motherboard and the whole thing becomes junk.

Just because fans come on does not mean that the whole power supply is working. Most fans only require the presence of 12v, and they'll run. There are at least a half dozen voltages coming out of the modern PC power supply (at least 5v (plus and minus), 12v (plus and minus) 3.3v, plus at least one sense line has to detect proper conditions from the motherboard.
In short, there is more than meets the eye.

If you have isolated it down to the absolute minimal configuration and can not, at least, see some video, such as the BIOS/POST messages, then either it is fried or you still have a video problem (either internal memory, or a separate video card, or perhaps even the monitor or cable).

just an update. =)
by xchichard / December 16, 2007 9:09 AM PST

well, i decided to assume that the motherboard was dead, so i bought a new one. asus p5n-e. and, thanks to your (plural) help, i assumed correctly. now the computer is working fine; i even got to overclock the e4500 to 3.0GHz with no problem. the only thing is, i think my vid card's running just a bit hot (55-ish), i hope that's not a problem.

thanks again!

