computer turns on but there's no picture O_O

hello everyone,



this is my first time ever upgrading more than 50% of a computer (and it happened to be my own computer). i had a HP Media Center m1270n that was bone-stock, but then i decided to buy a new case for it, along with new processor (e4500), cpu fan/heatsink, vid card (8600GT), and ram. i'm using the same mobo as before, however. it was working fine before the swap, but now, when i turn it on, all the fans and hard drive and optical drives physically turn on, but there's nothing showing up on my monitor! it's quite frustrating, actually. at first i thought it was a vid card problem, cause i DID forget to uninstall the old drivers for the old vid card (ati radeon x300se). but when i put the old card back in, it still didnt show a picture. i changed the processor back to the old one as well... no help. oh by the way, i got a new psu with the case that has higher capacity (500W versus 300W), i don't think that caused any problems...



full specs:

mobo - asus ptgd1-la (pufferG), i915 chipset

ram - 2GB PC3200 (2x512, 1x1GB)

processor - (old) intel pentium 4 530 (3.0 GHz, 800 MHz FSB), (new) intel core 2 duo e4500 (2.2 GHz, 800MHz FSB)

vid card - (old) asus x300SE, 128 MB, (new) evga 8800GT, 512 MB

hard drive - (im using my old one) maxtor 250GB, 7200RPM



any suggestions?

(btw. i don't want to buy a new mobo, cause that means new windows, and i don't really want to spend more than i already have.)