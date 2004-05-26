Computer to TV programs?

You forgot to tell the manufacturer. Probable you bought an OEM kit, because the retail version should have a manual. However, you should search for the manual in the CD kit.
Read the instructions from the following page.
Ok I have the Nividia 5700 Conquest video card. And it has S-video out. Where would I find software to broadcast somthing like windows media player onto the TV? I checked the software it came with and only get drivers?
Help