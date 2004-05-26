Windows Legacy OS forum

Computer to TV programs?

by 96s10 / May 26, 2004 3:13 AM PDT

Ok I have the Nividia 5700 Conquest video card. And it has S-video out. Where would I find software to broadcast somthing like windows media player onto the TV? I checked the software it came with and only get drivers?

Re:Computer to TV programs?
by Cetin Denislam / May 26, 2004 5:06 AM PDT

You forgot to tell the manufacturer. Probable you bought an OEM kit, because the retail version should have a manual. However, you should search for the manual in the CD kit.

Read the instructions from the following page.


Good Luck,

Cetin


Trying to unweave, unwind, unravel
And piece together the past and the future,

T. S. Eliot

Re:Computer to TV programs?
by Merl Priester / May 26, 2004 9:48 AM PDT

Just go to
www.nvidia.com and get the latest drivers.
Install them and tv out support is built-in.

The XP drivers supplied with Windows most likely does not support TV out.

The TV-out settings are usually controlled thrugh the video properties in Windows.

