And even if you did have such a thing, it's only 480p at best. Nothing you can use a PC with today. I'd forget spending any money on this.
I am trying to output my computer signal from an HPE-000 desktop computer to a Panasonic TC-P42C2. The HDMI is broken on the TV, so I would like to use USB or DVI output to RCA. Is there any way to do this? I am looking for a converter of DVI to RCA but cannot find out. Also, thinking about a laptop docking station with RCA outputs, but cannot find that either. Any advice?
