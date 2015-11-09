Computer Help forum

Computer start up and shutdown issues.

by dev_shaneparsons / November 9, 2015 7:48 AM PST

Hi everyone,
The other day I bought a new case for my desktop PC and last night I attempted to swap from my old case to my new one. Unfortunately I have run into some issues, I do have experience in building desktops but I am completely baffled on this occasion.
My issues are as follows:
When I press the power button on the desktop case the computer will start up as normal but after a few seconds the CPU fan will spin up to maximum RPM, I try to hold the power button to shut it down but the computer just ignores it, the only option is switching it off at the PSU. This also happens at random times sometimes the computer will start fine without the CPU fan spining to max RPM. If I try to press the power button to shut off the computer while it is running normally the computer ignores it again and then the max RPM will occur. I don't know if this has anything to with the issue but my motherboard as a buzzer but on boot I cannot here a POST beep. Now once I'm in windows 7 my computer performs fine with or without the fan raging on, but then another issue when I click shutdown from the start menu. The screen goes off but the computers fans including the GPU and CPU are still running until I cut the power supply. I have tried 2 different power supplies with the same result.
My specs:
HP ENVY PHOENIX 810-160EA
Intel i7 4770 16GB RAM MS-7826 VERSION 1.0 motherboard AMD R9 270 128GB SANDISK SSD (BOOT) 3TB SECONDARY DRIVE
I have also tried resetting the bios by removing the battery and still the same result.
Please ask if you require any further information I would be so grateful if someone knew how to fix this, before the case swap I had none of these issues.
Kindest regards, Shane.

You are posting a reply to: Computer start up and shutdown issues.
Clarification Request
Did you try it outside the case?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 9, 2015 8:14 AM PST

No case is required for building a PC. I use cardboard for this test.

-> THE SINGLE MOST COMMON GAFFE I KNOW OF WHEN MOVING TO A NEW CASE IS......

"An extra mounting stud hitting the backside of the motherboard."

Trying now
by dev_shaneparsons / November 9, 2015 8:21 AM PST

I will try this now, I will report back in approx 15 minutes. Thanks for the rapid reply!

Problems still occur.
by dev_shaneparsons / November 9, 2015 8:39 AM PST

I tried as you said with the cardboard and still the same randomness, it sometimes starts with the CPU fan at max RPM other times it won't but if you try to turn it off when the fan is normal it will max it out and not shutdown the PC. I also used minimal components from a builders point of view I can see nothing wrong because the computer can boot and work correctly it is just the sound and that non-shutting down issue.

Random no boot failures.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 9, 2015 8:45 AM PST
In reply to: Problems still occur.

I've tracked many done to too many causes. High on the list is the motherboard and we know HP's have issues galore. That Insyde BIOS has many versions that hang for too many reasons.

Not a quality company to say the least.

It, as you write it's a minimal build then you are looking at the part or parts that have problems.

-> Does tapping the reset button kick it forward to a boot?
-> You are testing without USB things or video card?

I have tried without video card and computer still boots.
by dev_shaneparsons / November 9, 2015 8:51 AM PST

The computer still has the same issues even without USB devices and GPU also the computer still boots even when the issues are occurring.

Does tapping the reset button kick it forward to a boot?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 9, 2015 9:01 AM PST

If not, most likely is the motherboard. Remember if it's HP, Insyde BIOS, I have history on that and will not give it a second thought.

When reset pons are tapped nothing happens.
by dev_shaneparsons / November 9, 2015 9:06 AM PST

When the PC is off nothing happens (PSU still connected and powered) and when the PC is on it seems the motherboard locks down the pins because joining the pins in the bios should either shutdown or reset almost instantly instead nothing happens unless it is a normal boot and then the fan will max out on the CPU. My opinion is the same as yours as in the motherboard but I remain hopefully since the computer can fully function never come across anything like this.

I have.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 9, 2015 10:47 AM PST

The 2 areas that fixed it was... (hey, one is cheep!)

1. The BIOS battery was just on the edge. Replaced it and end of story. Client wanted to know why. I smiled as it was my old client Joe. "Well, that may take a hour more. Did you want to add a hour or just pay for the battery?"

2. The motherboard.

Have you tried shorting the CMOS?
by James Denison / November 10, 2015 4:17 AM PST

Sometimes they get a glitch in them and a reset makes it OK again.

I have tried pulling the BIOS battery
by dev_shaneparsons / November 10, 2015 7:35 AM PST

Even after pulling the bios battery and everything reset to default the issues still occur. I can try moving the CMOS bridge to pins 2-3 instead of 1-2 but isn't resetting the CMOS the same as pulling the battery?

Just tried CMOS reset using the jumper.
by dev_shaneparsons / November 10, 2015 7:52 AM PST

Same result, I am edging closer to believe the motherboard is dead I have read online that sometimes a power option in the BIOS can make the computer sleep instead of shutdown but I'm not sure how likely this is or the symptoms. Although I have noticed if I shutdown the system via windows 7 the systems fans stay on and go quieter as if it is sleeping, then if I join the power pins the computer will boot straight into the Starting Windows screen without showing me the BIOS. Just something even weirder to add to the mix,

You can imagine why I change the board at this point.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2015 8:14 AM PST

I ran repair shops so time was at a premium. Today a hour of tech time is 150 bucks so swapping in a new motherboard vs. futzing with what looks like a bad board is an easy call.

-> Last hurrah and mind you I didn't re-read the entire post is to install the latest release BIOS firmware. Reset the CMOS, install default values and retest. Of course we pull out the Volt meter to take a reading on the CMOS battery before all this.

Finally, if a motherboard powers up and fails to boot and does not respond to the RESET jumper or switch that's a sure sign there is bad hardware in play.

I can confirm the PC can boot windows and function correctly
by dev_shaneparsons / November 10, 2015 8:40 AM PST

All the hardware seems to be good, everything in the computer is being shown in windows device manager correctly. The only problem is just the fans maxing out in RPM or staying on when they should not. I have tried to find a bios update for the motherboard but HP's website is less than helpful barely any information on the motherboard via a Google search. I do not think the battery voltage has anything to do with it as I was using the PC perfectly fine the same day I changed case and since then the issues are happening. I have also noticed the keyboard does not do anything on the unexpected shutdown screen of windows 7 so I just need to wait for the count down. Another thing that I find weird is the POST beep is working as it kicked off about the the motherboard having no RAM at the time but when I put the RAM back in there is no beep as if everything is fine when obviously something is wrong.

Hard to find the issues in your post.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2015 8:56 AM PST

1. Keyboard issue?
Could be the HP keyboard was replaced. That is I saw this when users change from PS2 to USB keyboards. No guaranteed solutions to date. Try "USB LEGACY KEYBOARD SUPPORT." Remember I don't see a manual so this BIOS setting may not exist or be named differently.

2. RAM.

This is one odd sentence. " everything in the computer is being shown in windows device manager correctly." then you write about if you put in memory it doesn't work.

Thought. The memory is incompatible if some work and some don't.

REMEMBER!!!! We must never mix and match memory stick make, models or sizes without a lot of engineering work. I rarely mix anymore since it's just too much work. There are too many other jobs that need doing.

Better explanation
by dev_shaneparsons / November 10, 2015 9:07 AM PST

Sorry I didn't explain properly, I removed the RAM just to test if my POST is working correctly. As expected the POST was looping a loud beep to show the RAM is not in the motherboard. There is no issue they just a test I performed as there is no beep at all from the POST upon starting the PC I wanted to make sure is was working correctly this was the easiest way for me to find out. I know it is not a RAM issue because I have tried 2 different types and only a single module each time to be sure plus the correct amount shows in the BIOS and windows 7. As for legacy I have tried both on and off but it is the same story, the keyboard is a standard USB one. Hope that clears things up a bit.

Device manager
by dev_shaneparsons / November 10, 2015 9:17 AM PST
In reply to: Better explanation

Not sure if this is of any help but, in the windows device manager under other devices I have:

SM bus controller
Universal Serial Bus (USB) controller

After a quick read up SM bus controller is something to do with the chipset?

Those entries in DM
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2015 9:22 AM PST
In reply to: Device manager

Usually point to post OS driver install issues. As this is some HP? then back to HP for drivers for motherboard and USB.

May need a new thread.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2015 9:20 AM PST
In reply to: Better explanation

This one is pretty unwieldy. But such troubles are not uncommon.

Answer
Check the Front Panel plugs on mobo again
by James Denison / November 9, 2015 8:46 AM PST

I think you have something plugged wrong there and most likely the power switch. Make sure you don't have the power switch on the reset pins.

(NT) It's the correct pinout
by James Denison / November 10, 2015 4:15 AM PST
