Computer start up and shutdown issues.

Hi everyone,

The other day I bought a new case for my desktop PC and last night I attempted to swap from my old case to my new one. Unfortunately I have run into some issues, I do have experience in building desktops but I am completely baffled on this occasion.

My issues are as follows:

When I press the power button on the desktop case the computer will start up as normal but after a few seconds the CPU fan will spin up to maximum RPM, I try to hold the power button to shut it down but the computer just ignores it, the only option is switching it off at the PSU. This also happens at random times sometimes the computer will start fine without the CPU fan spining to max RPM. If I try to press the power button to shut off the computer while it is running normally the computer ignores it again and then the max RPM will occur. I don't know if this has anything to with the issue but my motherboard as a buzzer but on boot I cannot here a POST beep. Now once I'm in windows 7 my computer performs fine with or without the fan raging on, but then another issue when I click shutdown from the start menu. The screen goes off but the computers fans including the GPU and CPU are still running until I cut the power supply. I have tried 2 different power supplies with the same result.

My specs:

HP ENVY PHOENIX 810-160EA

Intel i7 4770 16GB RAM MS-7826 VERSION 1.0 motherboard AMD R9 270 128GB SANDISK SSD (BOOT) 3TB SECONDARY DRIVE

I have also tried resetting the bios by removing the battery and still the same result.

Please ask if you require any further information I would be so grateful if someone knew how to fix this, before the case swap I had none of these issues.

Kindest regards, Shane.