Computer speakers hooked up to a tv

by djpeters84 / April 4, 2008 5:59 PM PDT

I have an LCD tv but the sound is pretty terrible. Due to space issues I don't want to go the whole receiver plus 5.1 surround sound option. I was wondering how good computer speakers would sound just plugged into my headphone jack? Would the audio be crisp and loud? If so can anyone recommend a pair of high end computer speakers (just two speakers, no sub) that would sound good for movies, etc.? Thanks

Thanks
by djpeters84 / April 5, 2008 5:25 AM PDT

ok, thanks, any other opinions?

Genelec
by jasondtx / April 5, 2008 8:51 AM PDT
Try a small pair of Genelec speakers. They are active (amplifiers built in) and sound amazing! Genelec is the brand used by many recording studios for music and movie soundtracks. You'll be surprised by the amount of accuracy and bass from even their smallest model!

Did you buy..
by jboroman / April 28, 2008 8:49 PM PDT
Did you buy some speakers yet? If so, how's it going? I have the same deal...just want a lil better sound than the tv's built-ins. I bought a pair of 'bookshelf' speakers....but I reckon now I have to buy a receiver. Or do I? Looking at your post and then the responses, perhaps a good 3-speaker computer set (with powered subwoofer) would be cool. Or not? Altec, etc come to mind.

