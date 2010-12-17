Computer Help forum

Computer slow down and loss of system restore

by DNevi / December 17, 2010 12:59 AM PST

About a week and a half ago, I noticed something odd. A program called Whitesmoke Translator had downloaded onto my machine while I was AFK. I removed it.
Then a week ago, a program called Anti Virus 8 did the same thing. That one was considerably more difficult to remove. I ended up doing a System Restore to a few days beforehand.
After that, my computer started slowing down. And the Whitesmoke program returned. I removed it and cleaned up my system.
The system slowed down even further. So I backed up my critical files and determined I would System Restore to a month ago or so when it was working fine.
When I went to do it, I was met by the following message-
"System Restore has been turned off by group policy. To turn on System Restore, contact your domain Administrator."

This is a stand alone computer although I do share a router with another computer.
Any help or advice anyone could give me to fix this problem would be greatly appreciated.

Did you research that message?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 17, 2010 2:46 AM PST

I see many discussions about that.
Bob

Re: "Whitesmoke Translator" ...
by Edward ODaniel / December 17, 2010 3:02 AM PST

That does NOT download and install by itself - it takes a concious effort by someone using the computer to install it.

Just above the red button you clicked to submit your post was this messwage in RED TEXT -
Please read before posting

It is there so the person with a problem provides us with information necessary to assisting with the cure or troubleshooting. Your informing us of the OS you use would have been helpful.

It is there so the person with a problem provides us with information necessary to assisting with the cure or troubleshooting. Your informing us of the OS you use would have been helpful.

Without that info, the best I can offer is a link telling you how to solve your "System Restore has been turned off by group policy. To turn on System Restore, contact your domain Administrator." problem. This is for XP but it does have a link for a Vista/Win7 remedy -
http://windowsxp.mvps.org/srpolicy.htm

