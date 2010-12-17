Computer slow down and loss of system restore

I see many discussions about that.
Bob
About a week and a half ago, I noticed something odd. A program called Whitesmoke Translator had downloaded onto my machine while I was AFK. I removed it.
Then a week ago, a program called Anti Virus 8 did the same thing. That one was considerably more difficult to remove. I ended up doing a System Restore to a few days beforehand.
After that, my computer started slowing down. And the Whitesmoke program returned. I removed it and cleaned up my system.
The system slowed down even further. So I backed up my critical files and determined I would System Restore to a month ago or so when it was working fine.
When I went to do it, I was met by the following message-
"System Restore has been turned off by group policy. To turn on System Restore, contact your domain Administrator."
This is a stand alone computer although I do share a router with another computer.
Any help or advice anyone could give me to fix this problem would be greatly appreciated.