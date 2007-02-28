computer slow again

I also run AVG AV & AS plus CCleaner but I'm very light on what I have checked (in boxes) for it to clean on a daily basis (every time I go on or leave the net).

A possible consideration is WHICH version of CCleaner you installed & whether you allowed the Yahoo Toolbar to install as well. That toolbar is known adware!! I always recommend using the SLIM or Basic (if you need extra languages) versions available though this link:



http://www.ccleaner.com/downloadbuilds.asp



If you have regular, I would un-install and start fresh.



I also suggest turning OFF automatic check for updates to it as you'll get the Regular version rather than the Slim. Just Favorites/bookmark the above link & use to check about once /month for new version #'s.



Unfortunately, as I just discovered testing next link I was going to give, They have changed site and seem to have removed the section on "Help>File Cleaner which gave description of what each item to be cleaned (by check mark in box)was (or at least I couldn't find it).



I have a copy of the info (1 or 2 items have changed) but am not sure if I can post here as fairly long (3 printed pages) an Copyrighted 2004-2005. It is important for users to have this info.

Perhaps at their forums, they could be asked to re-instate the page.



On my machine, on IE section I have checked all BUT NOT these:

Auto Complete Form History.



In Windows Explorer: Not These:

Run in start menu

Other Explorer MRU's



In System: Not These:

Windows Log Files



In Advanced I have checked NONE of the boxes.



Application Tab sections:



FireFox/Mozilla: Not These:

Cookies (auto log-in)

Saved Form Info (manual log-in)



Utilities Section: I Have checked box for AdawareSE ONLY/NOT GRISOFT!



Windows Section: Paint & Word Pad ONLY checked.



From time to time I do check some items above to clean backlog but only when all is working right. (Don't want to loose some files that might indicate where a problem is Event Viewer files etc).



Under OPTIONS> Advanced, be sure there IS check mark in "Only remove Win Temp files older than 48 hours" unless you have an infection. In that case you want to uncheck that box to get rid of latest infection files. Re-check when clean.

ALSO There: Un-check box for "hide warning messages".



OPTIONS>SETTINGS: This is where you UN-CHECK "Auto check for updates".



I am a little fearful of running reg cleaning functions both in CCleaner & in general.

____________________________________________________________________



Otherwise, YES it is normal for Grisoft AV & AS to update several times in one day. I run mine manually once per day (night) before main internet browsing period & create System Restore point when finished.



Do you have or had Windows Defender? If so you could have a very large backlog of Sys Restore points created by it. If you open Sys Restore, on left is a settings link in blue. Click this & on next page click Settings Button. Slider default sets 12% of HD for Sys Restore. You can move slider to left to reduce to say 3% (enough for 6-8 weeks worth).It'll just over-write oldest ones first leaving you more space.

Just OK your way back out.



Other thoughts (in addition to running anti-spyware scans) run disk clean-up & defrag if much red lines appear after analyzing.

Hope this is of some help.