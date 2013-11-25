Computer Help forum

Question

Computer shutting off randomly? Help!

by victor-bailey / November 25, 2013 9:26 AM PST

Okay. My win 7 computer started shutting down randomly a while back. It will start up and run for a while (10, 15 30 minutes) and then shut off abruptly with no warning. When I say shut off, I mean like you pulled the plug out of the wall. There does not seem to be a pattern to what causes it. At first I thought was the power source so I replaced that. The problem remained. Then I thought is was the graphics card, so I replaced that. Still shutting down. Now I am stumped. What can it be?

Temperature was my first suspect, but I keep this system clean and it is not a gaming system. I use it as media center pc for my 55" LCD. The toughest thing it does is play Netflix videos. It is built around a CoolMaster case with two 120mm fans. My CPU has an Arctic Cool Alpine 64 fan and heatsink.

Here are my system spec from Speccy. I just started it up to get these system specs, so they are from a cold system that just started up.

Operating System
MS Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit SP1
CPU
AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ 41 °C
Windsor 90nm Technology
RAM
6.00 GB Dual-Channel DDR2 @ 200MHz (5-5-5-18)
Motherboard
Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. GA-MA69G-S3H (Socket M2) 32 °C
Graphics
Asus GeForce GT 610 1 GB (1280x1024@1Hz)
Hard Drives
80GB ExcelStor Technology J8080S ATA Device (SATA) 29 °C
625GB Western Digital WDC WD6400AAKS-00A7B2 ATA Device (SATA) 25 °C
625GB Western Digital WDC WD6400AAKS-00A7B0 ATA Device (SATA) 25 °C
Optical Drives
ELBY CLONEDRIVE SCSI CdRom Device
HP DVD Writer 1040r ATA Device
Audio
High Definition Audio Device

All Answers

Answer
Let's forget temps and such.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 25, 2013 9:46 AM PST
Huh???
by victor-bailey / November 25, 2013 12:12 PM PST

What are you talking about? I am not even sure if your response was intended for my question. The link gave is for some guy trying to work on his laptop. What does that have to do with my question?

Collapse -
The same work is what we do on desktops.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 25, 2013 1:08 PM PST
In reply to: Huh???

To save ourselves from doing everything else like reload the OS to see if it works then we start with the basics.

Sometimes you get a client that wants it to be a setting or virus. If so, how would you work with them?
Bob

