Computer shutting off randomly? Help!

Okay. My win 7 computer started shutting down randomly a while back. It will start up and run for a while (10, 15 30 minutes) and then shut off abruptly with no warning. When I say shut off, I mean like you pulled the plug out of the wall. There does not seem to be a pattern to what causes it. At first I thought was the power source so I replaced that. The problem remained. Then I thought is was the graphics card, so I replaced that. Still shutting down. Now I am stumped. What can it be?



Temperature was my first suspect, but I keep this system clean and it is not a gaming system. I use it as media center pc for my 55" LCD. The toughest thing it does is play Netflix videos. It is built around a CoolMaster case with two 120mm fans. My CPU has an Arctic Cool Alpine 64 fan and heatsink.



Here are my system spec from Speccy. I just started it up to get these system specs, so they are from a cold system that just started up.



Operating System

MS Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit SP1

CPU

AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ 41 °C

Windsor 90nm Technology

RAM

6.00 GB Dual-Channel DDR2 @ 200MHz (5-5-5-18)

Motherboard

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. GA-MA69G-S3H (Socket M2) 32 °C

Graphics

Asus GeForce GT 610 1 GB (1280x1024@1Hz)

Hard Drives

80GB ExcelStor Technology J8080S ATA Device (SATA) 29 °C

625GB Western Digital WDC WD6400AAKS-00A7B2 ATA Device (SATA) 25 °C

625GB Western Digital WDC WD6400AAKS-00A7B0 ATA Device (SATA) 25 °C

Optical Drives

ELBY CLONEDRIVE SCSI CdRom Device

HP DVD Writer 1040r ATA Device

Audio

High Definition Audio Device