Computer shutting off CPU and CPU fan when I try to game.

Tell more and let's see a web Speccy report.
-> https://www.piriform.com/docs/speccy/using-speccy/publishing-a-speccy-profile-to-the-web
So I've lately had a problem with my computer where when I try and play games, like Ark or Fallout 4 and the computer CPU and Fan crashes after a minute or two. I just recently replaced the fan hoping to fix the problem but it's still happening. The computer will "shut off", no screen function or fan power, but the lights on the case stay on (however the power button does not function at all). If I unplug the CPU fan and replug it in the computer will start up fine again until I try and play games again. Does anyone know what the problem is? Please help.