Computer Help forum

Question

Computer shutting off CPU and CPU fan when I try to game.

by Dudewithacomputer / September 20, 2016 4:26 PM PDT

So I've lately had a problem with my computer where when I try and play games, like Ark or Fallout 4 and the computer CPU and Fan crashes after a minute or two. I just recently replaced the fan hoping to fix the problem but it's still happening. The computer will "shut off", no screen function or fan power, but the lights on the case stay on (however the power button does not function at all). If I unplug the CPU fan and replug it in the computer will start up fine again until I try and play games again. Does anyone know what the problem is? Please help.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Computer shutting off CPU and CPU fan when I try to game.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Computer shutting off CPU and CPU fan when I try to game.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
I think you forgot to share what this PC is.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 20, 2016 4:37 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Sounds Like Heat To Me
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / September 21, 2016 9:15 AM PDT

Here, we first open the computer and use compressed air to blow out all the dust from around the processor, heatsink, power supply, and all fans and vents. Then, if the computer has an age at all, or if the it is a home built model, we replace the old thermal paste between heatsink and processor by scraping off the old and applying a new, thin coat.

Of course, making sure you have correct and updated drivers for your graphics card, sound card, and motherboard chipset are also good things to check.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.