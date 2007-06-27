Computer restarts while booting- Unable to start Windows XP

Dear All,

My PC is having following configuration:

P4 HT 3.0 GHz, 512 MB RAM, 80 GB Seagate SATA HDD, Gigabyte 8I865GME-775-RH Motherboard.

Operating System: Windows XP SP2 dual booted with Solaris 10

Now a days my PC is not able to start. It resets automatically before Windows XP boots and resides completely.

It checks for disk drive using CHKDSK but not able to complete the check stages and reboots.

If in some cases it starts, i reboots automatically if any activity like playing a playlist from WinAmp is carried out.

I tried booting from Solaris, i can work their longer but when i try to do something that is to be fetched from disk, PC reboots.

I tried the Ubuntu Live CD to take backup of C drive to D drive and it works for about 1 hour there.

I tried unistalling some of the softwares which may be the cause of.

Prior to this issue, I have installed Oracle Developer Studio and some other softwares from the PC.

What may be the problem?

Is this a suspecting hard disk problem?

What i have to do?

Any suggestions in this situation.

I am planning to format the disk and to keep Windows only. Am i right?

Please help ASAP.

-Sameer