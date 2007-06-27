Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Computer restarts while booting- Unable to start Windows XP

by s_m_shinde / June 27, 2007 11:34 PM PDT

Dear All,
My PC is having following configuration:
P4 HT 3.0 GHz, 512 MB RAM, 80 GB Seagate SATA HDD, Gigabyte 8I865GME-775-RH Motherboard.
Operating System: Windows XP SP2 dual booted with Solaris 10
Now a days my PC is not able to start. It resets automatically before Windows XP boots and resides completely.
It checks for disk drive using CHKDSK but not able to complete the check stages and reboots.
If in some cases it starts, i reboots automatically if any activity like playing a playlist from WinAmp is carried out.
I tried booting from Solaris, i can work their longer but when i try to do something that is to be fetched from disk, PC reboots.
I tried the Ubuntu Live CD to take backup of C drive to D drive and it works for about 1 hour there.
I tried unistalling some of the softwares which may be the cause of.
Prior to this issue, I have installed Oracle Developer Studio and some other softwares from the PC.
What may be the problem?
Is this a suspecting hard disk problem?
What i have to do?
Any suggestions in this situation.
I am planning to format the disk and to keep Windows only. Am i right?
Please help ASAP.
-Sameer

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Computer restarts while booting- Unable to start Windows XP
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Computer restarts while booting- Unable to start Windows XP
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
Try the visual inspections of..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 27, 2007 11:44 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Computer restarts while booting--Not able to access WinXP
by ashish_12_ / January 23, 2011 6:07 PM PST

Dear All,

I m facing the issue where my PC restarts while booting and doesn't get to Windows (Windows XP).

I performed the following steps (but could not able to solve the problem):

1. Reinstalled the xp.
2. While re-installing used the option---- "Press R to repair using recovery console"
3. Used the option---- "Selecting operating system(if you only have on press 1 and enter
key to continue)"
4. Ran the command---- chkdsk /r
5. After completion of disk check restarted the system

RESULT: The issue remained there. I repeated the above steps but the issue is still there.

Please suggest if this is a hard disk issue or issue related to any other hardware.

If you need any more information please reply.

Please help me in solving this problem. Even a single reply will count,

Thanks and regards
Ashish

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So it isn't a bad filesystem on the c:-partition.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 23, 2011 6:12 PM PST

That's all you know at the moment. But it can be any other hardware or software issue.

If you can't boot into Safe Mode for the same reasons, it's time to find your Windows XP CD and do a repair install. If that doesn't fix it, do a clean install. If the clean install gives errors, remove all unnecessary hardware (like a sound card and all USB-conencted devices) and redo the clean install. If that still fails, it's a hardware issue that needs repair.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Computer restarts while booting--Not able to access WinXP
by ashish_12_ / January 24, 2011 12:18 PM PST

Thanks Kees_B for your help.

As suggested I tried to repair the WinXP and for that I ran chkdsk /p. The output I got was "There are some errors". Then in order to repair I ran "chkdsk /r" and the output did not contain any errors.

After that I tried to install Win XP but it keeps on restarting.

Then, while starting the system I pressed F8 key in order to select the option "Do not restart on system failure". After selecting this option when I boot Win XP it hangs showing the Windows logo and the scroller doesn't move.

Then, I tried installing a different OS --Ubuntu Linux 10.10 but that also didn't work. Does this mean that there is a hardware issue??

Please suggest..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: installing
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 25, 2011 4:02 PM PST

You tried to install Win XP but it keeps on restarting. What's "it"? The setup program or the installed XP? Assuming it's the setup program, how far does it come?

You tried to install Ubuntu, but that didn't work? What's "that"? The setup program or the installed Ubuntu? Assuming it's the setup program, how far does it come?

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Computer restarts while booting--Not able to access WinXP
by ashish_12_ / January 26, 2011 1:01 PM PST
In reply to: Re: installing

Kees following are the detils:

WinXP

Its the setup program of WinXP.

I performed the following steps:

1. After starting the setup it asks for install/repair. I did the install.

2. Then it copies all the files and shows the message "Your computer will restaart in 15 seconds". After restarting

a) if booted with WinXP cd it again gives the option for Install/Repair and
performs the steps up to the point where it needs to restart the
machine.

b) if booted normally (i.e. using HDD) without WinXP cd, it shows the WinXP
logo and then restarts.

Ubuntu

For Ubuntu also its the set up.

I tried to install Ubuntu. Steps performed are:

1. It asks for langauge. I selected English
2. then its asks for Ubuntu installation which I opted and then it showed a black screen which sometimes remains like this and some times makes the system restart.

Please suggest...


Ashish

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Computer restarts while booting--Not able to access WinXP
by ashish_12_ / January 26, 2011 1:12 PM PST

Also, I performed the following steps:

1. My machine have two RAM cards--one is 128 MB and the other one is 256 MB.

2. I took out the both and then inserted only 128 MB card.

3. Then performed the WinXP installation but couldn't install due to restart problem.

Please suggest if I need to take out some other hardware from the system.

--Ashish

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Computer keeps restarting
by slr3698 / January 27, 2011 11:48 PM PST

Replace CPU

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Computer restarts while booting--Not able to access WinXP
by ashish_12_ / January 28, 2011 12:42 PM PST

Did u mean replacing the processor?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I think it's some hardware issue.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 28, 2011 10:44 PM PST

But not clear what. 256 MB should be enough to install XP. 128 MB is doubtful.

You can run a memory check (memtest86.com) or a hard disk check (diagnostic from the maker).

And please remove all unnecessary hardware (like sound card and USB-connected devices) during the install and do a clean install (including deleting the current partition and creating a new one). If that fails, it might be necessary to visit a repair shop.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Computer restarts while booting--Not able to access WinXP
by ashish_12_ / February 22, 2011 2:53 PM PST

Sorry, got late in replying...

I checked my hard disk on some other system ant it was working fine....

Now, i will test by uninstalling the USB ports..

Any suggestion will help..

--Ashish

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.