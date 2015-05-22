Computer restarts after 1-2 hours of working!

One of the hard ones is when memory is mixed. Try it without the last 1GB sick which has no pair. Also, don't mix ram sticks. Make all the same if stability is the goal.
To sniff out heat, remove the case cover and point a fan at it.
Bob
Hello everyone I came here for help :S Don't know what to do :S
So my cumputer restarts after 1-2 hours of working! No mather what i do, if i play game sometimes it's restarts faster!
But without video-card computer works fine and without problem, but can't play game ( playing only one game- league of legends)
My computer:
Motherboard- Intel Guardfish DQ965GF
CPU- Pentium(R) Dual-Core E5500 @ 2.80GHz
Videocard- ASUS Geforce 210 1gb DDR3
RAM- 2 gb 4 slots on board (1st- 512mb, 2nd- 512mb 3rd- 1gb, 4th- empty)
Windows 7 32bit x86
PSU- LC- 8400BTX 400W
When i play games or just chill in network and watch movies CPU temperature is 30-40 C and video card temperature is also 30-40!
Hope you can help me :S I don't know what to do! Cumputer and videocard is perfect and working good on others pc's