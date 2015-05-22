Computer restarts after 1-2 hours of working!

dump that PSU, and it's not even worthy of it's 400w "Max" rating!



The most powerful rail on it won't even reach 170w before crapping out. It's rated at 65% efficiency rating and it's continous power rating would be about 250w. Add to that it's old and probably had the defective capacitors installed in it. If this PSU ever made it to 400w, all you'd have left is a lot of smoke.



https://goo.gl/8b5pJJ



check out the "max" (NOT continuous) power ratings on the side of it. I have little doubt this is the source of your problems, especially if it's caps are failing and causing "ripple" across the circuits. In such instance it can start causing permanent damage to other parts in the computer.



get this one today while it's on sale.



http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=9730712&CatId=1078



I have several of them for a few years and no problems. Antec 450w continuous. If I didn't already have a couple backups, I'd take advantage of this sale myself. Note it's rated at continous power, not the "max" or "burn it out" rating. It's also 80% efficient, and that also means smoother DC power, no "ripple", like with what you have now.