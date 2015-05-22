Computer Help forum

Question

Computer restarts after 1-2 hours of working!

by GunarsD / May 22, 2015 4:14 AM PDT

Hello everyone Happy I came here for help :S Don't know what to do :S
So my cumputer restarts after 1-2 hours of working! No mather what i do, if i play game sometimes it's restarts faster!
But without video-card computer works fine and without problem, but can't play game ( playing only one game- league of legends)
My computer:
Motherboard- Intel Guardfish DQ965GF
CPU- Pentium(R) Dual-Core E5500 @ 2.80GHz
Videocard- ASUS Geforce 210 1gb DDR3
RAM- 2 gb 4 slots on board (1st- 512mb, 2nd- 512mb 3rd- 1gb, 4th- empty)
Windows 7 32bit x86
PSU- LC- 8400BTX 400W
When i play games or just chill in network and watch movies CPU temperature is 30-40 C and video card temperature is also 30-40!

Hope you can help me :S I don't know what to do! Cumputer and videocard is perfect and working good on others pc's

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Computer restarts after 1-2 hours of working!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Computer restarts after 1-2 hours of working!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
16 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Try non-mixed RAM.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 22, 2015 6:37 AM PDT

One of the hard ones is when memory is mixed. Try it without the last 1GB sick which has no pair. Also, don't mix ram sticks. Make all the same if stability is the goal.

To sniff out heat, remove the case cover and point a fan at it.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RAM
by GunarsD / May 22, 2015 6:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Try non-mixed RAM.

Leave it like - 1st 512mb 2nd 512mb and 3rd,4th empty?!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
For a test run.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 22, 2015 6:58 AM PDT
In reply to: RAM

You may be bummed out by how many times mixing ram creates trouble. If you don't want to try that, do the low tech heat test.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Heat
by GunarsD / May 22, 2015 7:09 AM PDT
In reply to: For a test run.

There was a problem when i had video card without fan. It went up to 90C so i went to store and change videocard with fan. Now it's all fine with temperature. I even touched with hands after PC worked all day without videocard and all was pretty cold Happy Not hot Wink And with videocard after 2 hours working i putted it out and it was cold also Happy Even when i play card staying cold Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So you're not going to do the test?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 22, 2015 7:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Heat

OK. Let's see what others come up with. I had hope we could try this and that and maybe use the results as a lead.

Let me be clear that parts can be heat sensitive. That is, over time they may not tolerate even a mild rise in temp. When new it may handle it. Good hunting.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here is heat but without videocard
by GunarsD / May 22, 2015 7:18 AM PDT

Operating System
Windows 7 Ultimate 32-bit
CPU
Intel Pentium @ 2.80GHz 39 °C
Wolfdale 45nm Technology
RAM
2.00GB DDR2
Motherboard
Intel Corporation DQ965GF (J1PR)
Graphics
Acer V223W (1680x1050@59Hz)
Intel Q965/Q963 Express Chipset Family (Intel)
Storage
465GB Seagate ST3500418AS ATA Device (SATA) 35 °C
Optical Drives
DiscSoft Virtual SCSI CdRom Device
Audio
High Definition Audio Device

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Unsure what this adds.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 22, 2015 7:32 AM PDT

I have a few tests I do to sniff out where the problem may be. While interesting it doesn't change how I go about finding a direction.

OK, maybe you are one that want a diagnosis without any testing. Let's see what others will guess next.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Okey
by GunarsD / May 22, 2015 7:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Unsure what this adds.

Okey then Happy Will go sleep for now Happy Tommorow will try to write some more resaults

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
PSU
by James Denison / May 22, 2015 8:08 AM PDT

dump that PSU, and it's not even worthy of it's 400w "Max" rating!

The most powerful rail on it won't even reach 170w before crapping out. It's rated at 65% efficiency rating and it's continous power rating would be about 250w. Add to that it's old and probably had the defective capacitors installed in it. If this PSU ever made it to 400w, all you'd have left is a lot of smoke.

https://goo.gl/8b5pJJ

check out the "max" (NOT continuous) power ratings on the side of it. I have little doubt this is the source of your problems, especially if it's caps are failing and causing "ripple" across the circuits. In such instance it can start causing permanent damage to other parts in the computer.

get this one today while it's on sale.

http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=9730712&CatId=1078

I have several of them for a few years and no problems. Antec 450w continuous. If I didn't already have a couple backups, I'd take advantage of this sale myself. Note it's rated at continous power, not the "max" or "burn it out" rating. It's also 80% efficient, and that also means smoother DC power, no "ripple", like with what you have now.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
PSU
by GunarsD / May 22, 2015 8:41 PM PDT
In reply to: PSU

Ohh okey will try new one Happy I have one PSU but it's 350W and he is good Happy But i scared to connect him to check is that PSU problem! Because there is one connecting on motherboeard where is 12 needles and my PSU have only 10 holes. Should i rist and connect that?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You mean 20 pin ATX versus 24 pin ATX?
by James Denison / May 23, 2015 5:46 AM PDT
In reply to: PSU

As you discovered, it can be used. Run seach on that 350w and see if it's "max" or a "continuous" rating. If "max" rating, you still need to get something like I linked to you. Definitely need to toss that old PSU, not worth a damn now.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PSU
by GunarsD / May 22, 2015 9:32 PM PDT
In reply to: PSU

okey i putted in 350w PSU. Computer working with videocard and computer works different! Like faster or what Grin All fans works fines so far! Will reply later! If all good then thanks alot man!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Sound
by GunarsD / May 23, 2015 1:38 AM PDT
In reply to: PSU

Computer works fine so far! No problems but there is no sound :S There is sound but it hiss hard :S And when i put old PSU sound is ok but video card does work Grin :D: D what to do? :S:S:S

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
If this was mine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2015 1:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Sound

I'd disable the onboard sound and use some sound card or USB sound (these cost under 10 bucks.)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Okey
by GunarsD / May 23, 2015 3:01 AM PDT
In reply to: If this was mine.

Okey will try sound card tommorow Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Back to Computer Help forum 16 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.