Computer re-boots when facebook video activated

by abuelitojd / August 30, 2010 1:14 PM PDT

I have a desktop with MS Windows XP Pro, Service Pack 3, ECS K8T890-A motherboard, AMI BIOS 080011 dated 4-4-2006. The hard drive is a 500gb Seagate. It has 1,280mb physical memory with available physical memory of 761.84mb. The processor is an AMD 64 processor 3200. It has an ATI Radeon 9000 series AGP video card with 64mb of memory. It has a 250 watt power supply. For whatever reason, when my wife tries to play a video on facebook, the computer will shut down and reboot. Any suggestions and or help will be greatly appreciated. Thanks, John

What I usually see on such machines
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 30, 2010 1:20 PM PDT

Is there are other issues that cause them to reboot. Most video sites will show the machine needs repairs. Such repairs run the gamut from cpu heatsink compound (cheap) to motherboard replacements.
Bob

Computer re-boots when facebook video activated"
by abuelitojd / September 2, 2010 6:35 AM PDT

So if I understand what you are saying, it could be nothing more than the heatsink compound to a bad motherboard? If so, start with heatsink compound and work up from there?

Yes. Start with the dollar or free fixes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2010 6:47 AM PDT
