Computer randomly shuts down

by WraithBringer / September 18, 2012 4:23 AM PDT

Hey guys, I'm having a huge problem and I need some help.

So I'm on a Games Design course and a few weeks back, I upgraded my PC. I bought it from Novatech in 2010 and a few weeks ago, I invested in some new RAM, a new GPU and a new case.

So before I changed the hardware, the system had:

AMD Phenom II 3.2GHz Quad Core Processor x955
4GB of DDR3 1666MHz RAM
ATI Radeon HD 5770 GPU
700w Power Pack
Foxconn A88GMX Motherboard

My system now has:

AMD Phenom II 3.2GHz Quad Core Processor x955
16GB of DDR3 1666MHz RAM
NVIDIA GTXi 560 GPU
700w Power Pack
Foxconn A88GMX Motherboard

So, when I'd changed the graphics card and case, I installed the NVIDIA drivers and downloaded a program to remove all the AMD drivers. However, about a fortnight ago, my PC developed a problem.

At random intervals my PC is restarting itself. During use the monitor will go black and say there is no signal being received. As it does, the computer runs quieter though I can still hear it running and if I wait, it loads back up and offers to restart windows normally, or in safe mode etc.

This seems to be happening normally when I'm rendering videos as I also record videos for a local hockey team and quite often in Sony Vegas Pro 11, the system would do this, but now it doesn't matter what I'm doing.

I really need my PC to be reliable for my work. Does anyone have any idea what might be causing the problems?

Many thanks, Dan.

Clarification Request
If it is just re-starting and ...
by Edward ODaniel / September 18, 2012 5:20 AM PDT

you are not getting a blue screen error that is normally a sign of a HEAT issue or a problem with the power supply. Sometimes, but not as often, RAM can contribute to such shut downs.

When you replaced all your components into the new case a assume you cleaned off all the dust and dirt from the motherboard and components. Did you remove the CPU or the heatsink fan combo? Could be that the thermal paste needs to be cleaned off and fresh applied.

Are all the internal cables and ribbons arranged so they do not restrict air flow?

Does the new case have adequate fans for cooling? How many of its fans are exhausting hot air and how many are pulling in fresh? Exhausting is more important as the displaced air is quickly replaced through the system box's cracks and crevices.

What happens if you remove the side cover of the case and direct a floor fan (one of the 16 or 18 inch fans) into the case to cool all the peripherals?

Is the new RAM properly matched to the old RAM? (same latency, timing and voltage?)

Have you taken a look at your System and Application logs with your Event Viewer to see what errors might be popping up?

Have you tried updating the video drivers since removing the AMD software (your post looks like the removal was done after the installation of the nvidia and there may have been a common library that got removed)? If not why not give it a try and if you dis why not try rolling back to what came in the box (new drivers are not always best as they might have bugs)

Let us know what you try and what happens when you try it.

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
I agree.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 18, 2012 5:26 AM PDT

And did you try the old tech tricks? Such as removing the cover and pointing a fan at the machine?

Also, why the slim details? I see the power supply but can't look to see if it's a single rail model.
Bob

