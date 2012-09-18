Computer randomly shuts down

you are not getting a blue screen error that is normally a sign of a HEAT issue or a problem with the power supply. Sometimes, but not as often, RAM can contribute to such shut downs.



When you replaced all your components into the new case a assume you cleaned off all the dust and dirt from the motherboard and components. Did you remove the CPU or the heatsink fan combo? Could be that the thermal paste needs to be cleaned off and fresh applied.



Are all the internal cables and ribbons arranged so they do not restrict air flow?



Does the new case have adequate fans for cooling? How many of its fans are exhausting hot air and how many are pulling in fresh? Exhausting is more important as the displaced air is quickly replaced through the system box's cracks and crevices.



What happens if you remove the side cover of the case and direct a floor fan (one of the 16 or 18 inch fans) into the case to cool all the peripherals?



Is the new RAM properly matched to the old RAM? (same latency, timing and voltage?)



Have you taken a look at your System and Application logs with your Event Viewer to see what errors might be popping up?



Have you tried updating the video drivers since removing the AMD software (your post looks like the removal was done after the installation of the nvidia and there may have been a common library that got removed)? If not why not give it a try and if you dis why not try rolling back to what came in the box (new drivers are not always best as they might have bugs)



Let us know what you try and what happens when you try it.