Computer Locking Up - Remove Hardware Problem?

Hello,



I am hoping someone out there who is much more knowledgeable than me can help me with a problem. My computer (an HP Pavilion 1010n) has developed a serious problem with slow response and freezing. If I have to move to a different part of a page, or even if I type for a while, the screen freezes. I then have to go to the bar on the right side of the page and drag it down, and wait about a minute for the hourglass to run before I can continue. I have done this four times just when writing so far. I use Windows XP.



My problem started when my son's computer went down. He backed up his computer, which has Windows Vista on our external My Book hard drive. He also installed CAD software to use with his class assignments. Our computer had problems with the graphics for the CAD. I found out that when using the My Book, my son never used the "Safely Remove Hardware" function, but only unplugged and plugged it in. I have heard this can cause problems. Might it be the source of ours and how might I take care of it?



I should mention that I have removed all of the programs he put on the machine, including the CAD, run virus and spyware scans, opened the computer and cleaned out dust, removed his backup, and defragmented all of the drives. No luck. Already it has taken me forty-five minutes to write this, which is an indication of how bad this is.



I hope I haven't asked a question that has been answered in the past. I tried to find it with a search, but wasn't able to find anything on the results of improperly removing an external hard drive.



Thank you in advance for any help you can give me.