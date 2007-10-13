Computer Help forum

General discussion

Computer Locking Up - Remove Hardware Problem?

by Disastodrome / October 13, 2007 1:01 AM PDT

Hello,

I am hoping someone out there who is much more knowledgeable than me can help me with a problem. My computer (an HP Pavilion 1010n) has developed a serious problem with slow response and freezing. If I have to move to a different part of a page, or even if I type for a while, the screen freezes. I then have to go to the bar on the right side of the page and drag it down, and wait about a minute for the hourglass to run before I can continue. I have done this four times just when writing so far. I use Windows XP.

My problem started when my son's computer went down. He backed up his computer, which has Windows Vista on our external My Book hard drive. He also installed CAD software to use with his class assignments. Our computer had problems with the graphics for the CAD. I found out that when using the My Book, my son never used the "Safely Remove Hardware" function, but only unplugged and plugged it in. I have heard this can cause problems. Might it be the source of ours and how might I take care of it?

I should mention that I have removed all of the programs he put on the machine, including the CAD, run virus and spyware scans, opened the computer and cleaned out dust, removed his backup, and defragmented all of the drives. No luck. Already it has taken me forty-five minutes to write this, which is an indication of how bad this is.

I hope I haven't asked a question that has been answered in the past. I tried to find it with a search, but wasn't able to find anything on the results of improperly removing an external hard drive.

Thank you in advance for any help you can give me.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Computer Locking Up - Remove Hardware Problem?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Computer Locking Up - Remove Hardware Problem?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re: computer locking up
by Kees Bakker / October 13, 2007 1:15 AM PDT

'Unsafely' removing an external disk can cause problems by damaging data on that disk, but it won't harm the PC itself. So that's not the cause.

The first thing to do is to call up Task Manager (ctrl-alt-del), go to the processes tab, sort it on CPU usage (by clicking on the column header) and continue working in a smaller window (so you can see both at the same time). Then see if there's a process that uses an extreme amount of CPU during such a lockup.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: Computer Locking
by Disastodrome / October 13, 2007 2:50 AM PDT

Kees,

Thank you very much for your help and for posting so quickly. I did as you said and found that during the height of the lockups, the image name "System" with the username of System is running overtime. It uses 56 to 77% of the CPU. Then it immediately goes to "system idle," which can use up to 98% of the CPU. System idle kicks in right after the computer has stopped locking up.

I don't know if this helps. Could it be a remnant of the CAD that is causing excessive usage? As you can tell, I am taking shots in the dark and appreciate any further direction you can give me. Thanks.

Carl

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: lockuo
by Kees Bakker / October 14, 2007 1:29 AM PDT
In reply to: RE: Computer Locking

System idle is perfect, that's just the machine doing nothing 98% of the time. System with such a percentage is bad, because it's something unknown inside the OS.

http://www.softwaretipsandtricks.com/forum/windows-xp/25386-high-cpu-usage-system-process.html is a strange example (caused by an UPS, of all things, so even a clean reinstall of the OS didn't help), but googling for xp system cpu usage or related terms gives a lot of causes where it's suddenly 100% caused by software.
I find http://kadaitcha.cx/high_cpu.html helpful. But you won't like the general warning it gives: "bear in mind that corrupt system files and drivers, older drivers, corrupt applications, viruses, trojans, worms and insufficient RAM can all cause CPU usage to go high".

If you can't find a clear hardware cause and the links offered by kadaitcha don't help either, I'd do a System Restore back to when things were still normal. It's kind of a defeat not to remedy the specific cause but do it in such a coarse way, but it might work.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.