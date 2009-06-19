When's the last time you cleaned out the dust bunnies? How about checking the heat sink? Still there? Filled up with dust bunnies? All fans working?
For some reason my computer keeps shuting down for no reason. It did it before and I sent it to gateway and they put in a new powerpack and 6 months later it started doing it again. A friend of mine had a more powerful one he put in and it worked fine for 2 weeks and started it again, there is an on/off switch on the powerpack and I can turn it off and on and some times it wont even load and shut off and other times it will stay on for the whole day. I have a gateway s10 with XP. Any thoughts and help would be hepful? THANKS