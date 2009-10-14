Computer Keeps Restarting

Computer Help forum

by bubbajitters / October 14, 2009 11:20 AM PDT

Hello,

My System:
Mother Board: Gigabyte S-Series (3 series to be exact) AMD AM2 Motherboard
PSU: PSU Hiper 480 watts
CPU: AMD|A64 X2 3800+ 65W AM2 2.0G R
MEM: 2g Corsair XMS
HD: WD 250gb SATA
DVD: Sony NEC
VID CARD: VGA EVGA 7600 GT
OS: Windows XP Home Edition
Anti-Virus: Norton Anti-virus
Computer Case: Cooler Master with 2 side vents and 3 Fans (one in the front, one in the back and on the CPU)

Self-built it in 2007 (June, if that helps). Haven't had any problems with it what so ever until yesterday.

Problem:
I was on iTunes listening to music, importing a CD, and looking at apps when all of a sudden the computer froze, the song was skipping. I tried to manually close iTunes with the mouse, didn't work. I waited for a minute or two thinking that it might just close itself, but no luck. I opened the task manager (by hitting Ctrl + Alt + Del) I highlighted iTunes and hit "End Task" nothing happened I tried again still no luck. (Song is still skipping and iTunes is still up this whole time). Then a pull up the task manager again and click processes, I looked at the list and started ending processes ( I normally go in there and end processes like ctfmon.exe and others). Anyways, so in there I ended "ctfmon.exe" and "dumprep.exe," like i said I have ended ctfmon.exe before but looking down the list and having never seen "dumprep.exe" before I ended that one as well. About 30 secs later the computer restarted itself and has not been able to get passed the windows xp loading screen before restarting again.

Things I have tried:
On the advice of a friend I tried to use my Product Recovery Cd and was able to hit "r" for repair and at the command prompt ran "chkdsk /r." It runs says "34% completed" gives me some data about how many bytes I have and so for. However, when I restart it goes to the prompt screen, the one that asks about how you want to start your computer in either "Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Networking, Safe Mode with Command Prompt, Last Good Config. or Start Normally"

If I hit "Start Normally" the windows load screen pops up and after a few minutes jumps to a blue screen that says it is checking my file system. Supposedly there are 3 stages, I can get through the 1st and the 2nd ("file verification" and "verifying indexes") but as soon as it completes "verifying indexes" the computer restart and goes through it again.

I have also tried to run it in Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Command Prompt and Safe Mode with Networking. However the system tries to run through the drivers but gets stuck on "multi(0)disk(0)rdisk(0)partition(1)\WINDOWS\Syste m32\Drivers\Mup.sys" I let it run thinking that it will boot however about 3 minutes after waiting the computer restarts again.


I'm sorry for writing so much, but I thought the more you know the better the help can be.

Thanks in advance of any help you provide.

Two ideas.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 14, 2009 11:30 AM PDT

1. This is typical for a BAD CAPS issue. Google BAD CAPS and inspect all of them including the ones in the PSU.

2. DO THIS -> http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-11319_7-6240575-1.html

And check that all heatsinks are on proper, fans work and leave the cover off for a spell.
Bob

Two Ideas
by bubbajitters / October 15, 2009 4:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Two ideas.

Thanks for the quick response

I watched the video and now have a cleaned (or at least dust free)computer. I also look at the bad caps websites and the pictures it provides as to what bad caps look like and while cleaning I examined all of the caps, however I could not find any that were bulged on top or leaking electrolyte fluid or whatever.

Is there anything else that it could be?

Could it be the hd is corrupted or something?

Could be.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 15, 2009 4:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Two Ideas

There is a problem that I have fixed too many times. The heatsink compound dries up or goes missing (I have no explanation where it went.)

Armed with one dollar of heatsink compound I remove the 2 or 3 heatsinks to inspect. If it's all gone I know I may be lucky (unlucky if the CPU fried) and if there is compound I'll still put one drop on it to fill in the voids I created by removing the heatsink.

You can find Hard Drive Test software (non-destructive please) like this -> http://www.ultimatebootcd.com/
Bob

