Computer Keeps Restarting

Hello,



My System:

Mother Board: Gigabyte S-Series (3 series to be exact) AMD AM2 Motherboard

PSU: PSU Hiper 480 watts

CPU: AMD|A64 X2 3800+ 65W AM2 2.0G R

MEM: 2g Corsair XMS

HD: WD 250gb SATA

DVD: Sony NEC

VID CARD: VGA EVGA 7600 GT

OS: Windows XP Home Edition

Anti-Virus: Norton Anti-virus

Computer Case: Cooler Master with 2 side vents and 3 Fans (one in the front, one in the back and on the CPU)



Self-built it in 2007 (June, if that helps). Haven't had any problems with it what so ever until yesterday.



Problem:

I was on iTunes listening to music, importing a CD, and looking at apps when all of a sudden the computer froze, the song was skipping. I tried to manually close iTunes with the mouse, didn't work. I waited for a minute or two thinking that it might just close itself, but no luck. I opened the task manager (by hitting Ctrl + Alt + Del) I highlighted iTunes and hit "End Task" nothing happened I tried again still no luck. (Song is still skipping and iTunes is still up this whole time). Then a pull up the task manager again and click processes, I looked at the list and started ending processes ( I normally go in there and end processes like ctfmon.exe and others). Anyways, so in there I ended "ctfmon.exe" and "dumprep.exe," like i said I have ended ctfmon.exe before but looking down the list and having never seen "dumprep.exe" before I ended that one as well. About 30 secs later the computer restarted itself and has not been able to get passed the windows xp loading screen before restarting again.



Things I have tried:

On the advice of a friend I tried to use my Product Recovery Cd and was able to hit "r" for repair and at the command prompt ran "chkdsk /r." It runs says "34% completed" gives me some data about how many bytes I have and so for. However, when I restart it goes to the prompt screen, the one that asks about how you want to start your computer in either "Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Networking, Safe Mode with Command Prompt, Last Good Config. or Start Normally"



If I hit "Start Normally" the windows load screen pops up and after a few minutes jumps to a blue screen that says it is checking my file system. Supposedly there are 3 stages, I can get through the 1st and the 2nd ("file verification" and "verifying indexes") but as soon as it completes "verifying indexes" the computer restart and goes through it again.



I have also tried to run it in Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Command Prompt and Safe Mode with Networking. However the system tries to run through the drivers but gets stuck on "multi(0)disk(0)rdisk(0)partition(1)\WINDOWS\Syste m32\Drivers\Mup.sys" I let it run thinking that it will boot however about 3 minutes after waiting the computer restarts again.





I'm sorry for writing so much, but I thought the more you know the better the help can be.



Thanks in advance of any help you provide.