Computer is unstable.

Ok guys, (sorry for 2 post). (by the way here is the PC wizard + sorry for my default language I hope you will understand everything anyway)

http://i46.tinypic.com/302m4om.png



It might be possibly a conflict between graphic sound and the MB sound device or something similar ( I'm not an expert), I have tried disabling onboard sound (on Bios) and windows was running, there wasn't any turning off, so I have tried uninstalling the Digital audio HDMI for ATI, restarted PC, turned on the onboard sound, but the Digital audio HDMI for ATI installed itself again and this is what I got, some spam of it in my audio devices.

(also currently even in the catalyst http://i48.tinypic.com/mvkz0x.png)



But wait, before the uninstallation it looked like this http://i46.tinypic.com/2rrqsds.png Realtek HDMI Output is not connected but turned on, speakers are on and those last two are ready and turned on.



After I uninstalled the HDMI output, restarted windows (the output installed itself as I said) it looks like this:

http://i46.tinypic.com/fmo1og.png

http://i49.tinypic.com/2nuoyu0.png



I have turned off everything, but the speakers and the PC seems to be running at the moment, you never know what might happen next. So I'd like to see some feedback what might be the problem, I will post a result after few hours or one day if the monitor keeps turning off (and sound gets stuck with it). If nothing happens then I guess it was a sound conflict.