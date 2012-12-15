Computer is unstable.

Given the story, looks like it's in warranty. Is there more to the story such as self-built, no warranty, etc?
And 600 Watts could be slim if that's not a single RAIL PSU. Who designed and made this box?
Did you try it with the cover off?
Bob
Hello there,
My computer's screen keeps turning off and the GPU's fan is reaching maximum along this problem. I don't know what's causing it, what's the problem exactly... (nothing is overheating 100%)
My PC specs are: PSU - Corsair gs600 (Watts)
MB - GA-970A-D3
RAM - 8GB (DDR3)
GPU - Radeon HD 7750 1GB DDR5
Any help would be appreciated.